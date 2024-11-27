Letters to the Editor, November 27, 2024: Its own choices

Its own choices

Regarding “Democracy manifest” (editorial, November 26): In your criticism of the government’s approval of ceasing “to engage with the newspaper Haaretz in any way and not publish any advertisements in it” on the grounds of a free press, you are denying the democratically elected government the right to make its own choices on who it chooses to support.

In a speech in London, Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken referred to Palestinian terrorists as “freedom fighters” and advocated for sanctions against Prime Minister Netanyahu and ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir. This, in the midst of a war, mind you; calling the government an apartheid regime.

Imagine if 80 years ago, The New York Times had labeled Hitler and the Nazis as freedom fighters, and stated that FDR and his government were blameworthy. Haaretz and its publisher are not being prevented from publishing or saying whatever they wish. That is freedom of the press.

Still, if a consumer doesn’t like a Budweiser or Jaguar advertisement and decides not to buy those products, that is his choice. The government does not have the obligation to support a product that it considers to be inimical to its war efforts against a murderous enemy that is out to destroy it. That is also a freedom.

FRED EHRMANRa’anana

Feckless appeasement

Regarding “The US-Israel partnership” (November 25): Oded Rose’s assertion that “the US’s unwavering support for Israel’s security and right to self-defense remains ironclad” is inaccurate.

Tweets by Secretary of State Blinken immediately following October 7 admonished Israel not to retaliate. Later, Blinken scolded that October 7 is not “a license to dehumanize others.” Taken together with President Biden’s criticism that Israel’s response to the barbaric attack on Israeli civilians was “over the top,” we witnessed an attempt to impose a premature ceasefire benefitting Hamas.

Biden expressed strong opposition to IDF action in Rafah – Hamas’s one remaining stronghold. This was an offer of safe haven where Hamas could reassert control over the Gazan population, establish a stranglehold on civilian aid, and rearm with smuggled weapons in preparation for its next genocidal attack. Luckily, Israel did not comply.

Blinken called repeatedly for a two-state solution, promising Israel “the necessary security assurances.” He would reward the Palestinians for Hamas’s savagery. Hezbollah’s incessant attacks from areas that the UN guaranteed would be demilitarized are compelling evidence of the unreliability of such assurances.

True, the US helped Israel defend against massive Iranian missile attacks. However, after the first ineffective barrage, Biden urged Israel to “take the win” rather than respond. The administration demanded that Israel not target oil or nuclear facilities when responding to Iran’s second attack. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

There have been numerous reports that the US was “slow-walking” deliveries of ammunition, equipment and spare parts. Indeed, the administration threatened to restrict military aid unless Israel provided increased aid to Gazan civilians. There is scant recognition of Israel’s unprecedented efforts to minimize civilian casualties, nor of Hamas’s desire to increase suffering by preventing aid from reaching its intended recipients.

Biden has paid lip service to opposing the ICC’s absurd warrants, but has done nothing of substance to prevent their issuance or enforcement.

Worst of all, Biden’s ineffective response to Hamas’s inhuman treatment of hostages causes unconscionable suffering and death. While the administration would have us believe that it is doing everything possible by facilitating negotiations, it has failed to create a coalition of moral nations demanding immediate unconditional release of all hostages as required under international law.

Biden’s feckless appeasement of the mullahs is a continuation of Obama’s decision to strengthen Iran to balance Israel’s power in the region. Let us hope that the incoming administration will display stronger and more consistent support for Israel while forcefully opposing the brutality of Iran and its proxies.

EFRAIM COHENZichron Ya’acov

Condemned and punished

Kudos for “Flawed decision” (editorial, November 25), in which you criticize Defense Minister Israel Katz for announcing an end to the use of administrative detention orders against Jews in the West Bank. As Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar warned, it would “result in an immediate, severe, and serious harm to the security of the state,” because it increases the chances of violent acts against Palestinians and is discriminatory.

“Shameful terror” (editorial, August 18) condemned the horrible attack by scores of residents of Judea and Samaria, many of them masked, burning houses and cars in a Palestinian village, killing one Palestinian and seriously wounding another (“Settler violence probed among global condemnation,” August 18).

The vast majority of residents in Judea and Samaria are peaceful, patriotic people, and Palestinian terrorism must be strongly condemned and participants punished. Still, the hostile acts of extremist Judea and Samaria residents are very contrary to Jewish values and must also be condemned and punished. They make additional Palestinian terrorism more likely, increase antisemitism and diplomatic criticism of Israel, and increase the chances of a wider war, which would be devastating for Israel.

It is essential that Jewish leaders, including rabbis in Judea and Samaria, speak out against the appalling rampages and threats. Those responsible need to be brought to justice immediately so that similar events do not occur again.

RICHARD H. SCHWARTZShoresh