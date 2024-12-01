Trump and Netanyahu you must listen to Edan: Bring them Home - editorial

Edan Alexander’s voice trembled as he spoke, his hands occasionally covering his face as if to hold back the flood of despair. Behind him was only darkness – a haunting symbol of the 420 days he had endured as a hostage of Hamas.

The video, released on Saturday, began with his somber introduction: “My name is Edan Alexander, and I have been a prisoner of Hamas for over 420 days.” At first, his voice was measured, but it soon cracked under the weight of his anguish.

“Fear and isolation are killing us,” he lamented, his words cutting through the silence and piercing hearts worldwide. The footage showed him breaking down, his sobs unrestrained. “The fear is at its peak, and we are dying a thousand times every day that passes, and no one feels for us.”

His message transcended politics, calling for action, unity, and empathy.

Alexander directed his sorrow and frustration toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “I heard you speaking to the people of Israel on the news, and I am very disappointed. I heard that you will give $5 million to whoever brings us back alive. The prime minister is supposed to protect his citizens and soldiers, and you neglected us.”

His plea extended across the Atlantic as he addressed US President-elect Donald Trump in English: “Please use your influence and the full power of the United States to negotiate for our freedom. Every day here feels like an eternity, and the pain from inside grows from day to day. Please do not make the mistake Biden has been doing. The weapons he has sent are now killing us, and the unlawful sieges are now starving us.”

Alexander referenced another American hostage who was killed, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, saying, “I do not want to end up dead like my fellow US citizen Hersh.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded to the video with a statement, describing it as “shocking” and proof that “despite all the rumors – there are living hostages, and they are suffering greatly.”

They emphasized: "Returning the hostages is only possible through a deal. After more than 420 days of continuous abuse, starvation, and darkness, the urgency of bringing home all 101 hostages cannot be overstated."

This video, while undoubtedly a tool of psychological warfare by Hamas, revealed a chilling truth: These hostages are clinging to their humanity amid unimaginable fear. Their suffering demands an urgent response.

Now, more than ever, Israelis and Americans must rise above political divisions to demand action. This is not about partisan agendas or diplomatic disputes but about saving lives. Alexander’s appeal to his fellow Israelis – “Please, people of Israel, go out to demonstrate every day and pressure the government” – was a rallying cry for unity and collective action.

Netanyahu must do more than offer financial rewards; he must prioritize the hostages’ release with decisive action. Meanwhile, Trump has the chance to lead with compassion and strength, setting the tone for his presidency before it even begins. Both leaders face a pivotal moment where humanity must take precedence over political calculations.

Israelis and Americans should all focus their energies on getting Alexander, as well as the other hostages, home as fast and safely as we can. This is far too much for anyone to experience. Released hostages spoke of starvation, sexual abuse, and psychological terror.

We cannot get back to normality until they are home safely. We cannot continue our lives while they are left behind. Until they are released, we will all be stuck on October 7, 2023, from which we must move on.

Alexander’s voice was not just a plea; it was a challenge to Israelis to demand action and to Americans to push their leaders to respond with urgency. His parting words, “Be strong,” spoken to his family, were a glimmer of hope, but hope diminishes with each passing day of inaction.

For the hostages and their families, every day is an eternity. Unity, compassion, and decisive action are the only paths forward. Alexander’s haunting words demand that we set aside differences and rise to the occasion. It is time to bring them home.