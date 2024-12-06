Israel feels like it's falling apart - to move forward, accountability must be taken - opinion

On Tuesday, Israelis will witness something unprecedented – a sitting prime minister will take the stand in a corruption trial where he faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Yes, Israel has seen a former prime minister and a former president stand trial, be convicted, and serve jail time, but this is different. Benjamin Netanyahu is different. As the longest-serving head of government in the country’s history, Netanyahu’s trial coincides with the country’s hardest war.

For years, he has maneuvered politically and legally to delay this moment. Yet, despite his efforts, the inevitable has arrived. Starting Tuesday, he will testify for at least five hours a day over multiple sessions in the coming weeks.

A new low for Israel

This moment marks a new low for the nation. On one hand, it reaffirms the principle that all citizens are equal before the law. On the other, it is tragic that such an occasion is necessary to demonstrate that principle.

When Netanyahu was indicted five years ago, it was clear that Israel was headed into uncharted waters. Personal and national interests were destined to blur, leading to confusion over priorities and a leadership that would have a tough time distinguishing between what serves the public and what serves Netanyahu. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the plenum, during a discussion on the subject of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem, November 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN/FILE PHOTO)

This confusion has only deepened in recent years, particularly under this government and this version of the Likud party. Too often, political expediency has trumped what is right for the nation.

A glaring example is the issue of the ultra-Orthodox draft. The IDF is grappling with a severe manpower shortage, with thousands of men receiving unjustified exemptions simply by declaring themselves haredi. Yet, Likud refuses to act. It prioritizes protecting its coalition over ensuring the future of the military and addressing a glaring inequality that affects national security.

Now, consider this thought experiment. Imagine someone recommending a country for you to visit. At first, it sounds intriguing, but then you learn the details:

The country has been at war on multiple fronts for the past 14 months; 60,000 of its citizens remain evacuated from their homes near one border; 100 of its people are held hostage by a terrorist group; and tourists are almost nonexistent, and international airlines barely fly there.

The prime minister is embroiled in a corruption trial, while the government attempts to oust the attorney-general for refusing to bow to political demands; the justice minister has blocked new Supreme Court appointments because he cannot pick only those he favors; senior police officers face criminal investigations, and a top adviser in the Prime Minister's Office has been jailed for leaking classified information.

Finally, the parliament focuses on laws designed to solidify political power rather than improve the welfare of the people.

Would you book a ticket to visit such a country?

This is Israel today. For 14 months, the nation has managed to focus on war – on Gaza and threats from Lebanon – but in doing so, it has neglected the domestic situation. The country has been distracted, but this distraction can no longer serve as an excuse.

In fact, the distraction itself may be deliberate. The prolonged war allows leaders to divert attention from domestic issues and avoid hard questions. It shields those in power from accountability, keeping the public preoccupied with external threats instead of turning their attention inward.

Consider this: Israel experienced its greatest disaster last year, yet no comprehensive investigative mechanism has been established. This is not a matter of political alignment – whether you support or oppose Netanyahu is irrelevant.

The question is fundamental: What kind of country do we want to be? Do we aspire to be a nation that learns from its mistakes, one where leaders acknowledge failures, adapt, and grow stronger as a result?

Without a mechanism to ask these essential questions, Israel risks repeating the same errors. A nation unwilling to reflect cannot evolve. It becomes trapped in a cycle of mistakes, each one eroding public trust and weakening the state from within.

This cannot go on.

For Israel to move forward, it must confront these challenges head-on. Accountability is not optional – it is a prerequisite for progress. If leaders cannot recognize this, the public must demand it. The war may dominate the headlines now, but the battle for Israel’s soul is just as urgent.

The writer is a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute and a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post.