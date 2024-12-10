Defendant No.1: Netanyahu must show leadership by confronting allegations - editorial

Perhaps the most polarizing legal saga in Israeli history will take its most dramatic turn today when Defendant No. 1 – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – takes to the stand to begin defending himself in his criminal trial.

The drama of the first sitting prime minister to testify in a public corruption trial – seven years after the investigations started – is guaranteed to take over the country’s narrative for the foreseeable future.

Defending against allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, and after years of delays and setbacks – including Sunday when ministers attempted to push back Bibi’s testimony date due to events in Syria – the testimony of Netanyahu is not merely a legal formality; it is a moral necessity, a gesture of accountability, and a demonstration of respect for the very rule of law that forms the bedrock of Israeli democracy.

Almost five years on since he was first indicted, the prime minister’s ongoing legal proceedings have cast a shadow over Israel’s governance, while at the same time illuminating our country’s democratic resilience. Few democracies can claim the ability to hold a sitting or former leader to such stringent judicial scrutiny.

This trial is both a stain and a badge of honor – stark evidence of internal discord but also a testament to a judiciary willing to hold power accountable – a pillar of Israeli society that has been held sacred since the state’s earliest days. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Jerusalem District Court to hear testimony of businessman Arnon Milchan in the Case 1000 corruption trial, this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Netanyahu’s testimony should give every citizen trust in Israel’s institutions, proving that no one, not even the nation’s longest-serving prime minister, is above the law.

Despite the constant cries of “witch-hunt” every time an accusation is made against any of the ruling coalition, especially the prime minister, Israeli democracy thrives on its robust judicial framework. While not perfect, it is a system that protects against tyranny and enforces accountability – and one that the government, we should not forget, attempted to overhaul, almost dragging the country into civil unrest before the Hamas attacks of October 7.

Timing of the treial

Critics may argue that the trial’s timing, coinciding with Israel’s engagement in a multi-front war against Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as regional upheaval, is inappropriate. However, pausing the judicial process would undermine the judiciary’s role as an impartial arbiter of justice. Instead, the country must find a balance – ensuring the trial proceeds fairly while prioritizing the governance and security needs of a nation at war.

While it is imperative that justice be carried out in the name of the law – and the two days Bibi will take the stand should not tear him away from Israel’s security needs for too long – Israelis have far more pressing needs than the daily political soap opera which exists in this country.

Israel has been on the frontlines of existential challenges as it battles Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies, all while monitoring developments in Syria following the sudden fall of the Assad regime. This precarious geopolitical environment of the Middle East demands an unwavering focus from the nation's leadership.

Netanyahu’s trial risks diverting attention from these pressing matters, as evidenced by recent courtroom tensions and legal wrangling that have dominated headlines. Israel is still a country in trauma. We are still awaiting the return of 100 hostages held by Hamas. We are still battling the brutal terrorist group daily in Gaza and securing our northern border with Lebanon to allow citizens to finally return home.

A resolution of the case is crucial to prevent further erosion of public trust. For Netanyahu, testifying could be his decisive moment to address allegations directly, dispel doubts, and prioritize national stability over personal legal battles – and nobody knows how to take the stage better than Bibi. Israel’s enemies are watching closely, as they were in the months preceding October 7, and any perception of internal disarray could embolden those who seek to exploit it.

For decades, Netanyahu has positioned himself as the guarantor of Israel’s security and prosperity. Now, he must embody the same leadership qualities by transparently confronting the allegations against him. Testifying will not only allow him to present his version of events but also demonstrate a commitment to the democratic values he claims to uphold.