Eight Hanukkah wishes for the New Year: Strength, resilience, and light will triumph over darkness

As Hanukkah menorah’s glow in Jewish homes around the globe, their light evokes a story that transcends time: the Jewish people’s resilience in the face of adversity. For thousands of years, we have faced challenges—physical, spiritual, existential, and political—and for thousands of years, the Hanukkah candles are lit, reminding us of our people’s strength and determination.

In the last several decades, threats have been mounting. Over the last 14 months, it’s become apparent that our people’s survival is once again, not guaranteed.

This Hanukkah, as we celebrate the miracles of the past, we also gaze ahead. With hope. With resolve. And with determination.

My eight wishes for the coming year are not merely personal aspirations but calls to action for the entire Jewish community and for anyone who stands with us in the fight against hatred and intolerance. From Jewish students on campus, to the hostages still held by Hamas, to the future of Israel, these wishes are a vision for a brighter, stronger, and more peaceful year ahead.

1. For Americans to View Antisemitism as a Universal Problem and for All Americans

Antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem; it is a universal crisis that strikes at the very heart of American democracy. The recent surge in antisemitic incidents—from incessant hate speech to violent attacks—reveals a growing tide of hatred that threatens the cohesive fabric of American society. Antisemites today not only attack Jews, but they also assail the values that make America…America: freedom, equality, and justice. The fight against antisemitism requires buy-in from all Americans. If we are to remain the beacon of liberty and democracy, we must confront antisemitism, not as an isolated issue, but as a threat to the well-being of every citizen.

2. For Jewish Students to Feel Safe and Welcome on College Campus

Across the United States, Jewish students face intimidation, hostility, and bigotry on campuses. The classroom, where ideas are meant to flourish, should never be a place where fear thrives. Universities must take a stand, not just in words, but in deeds. It is time for college administrations to demonstrate courageous leadership—and ensure campuses remain true citadels of learning, growth, and truth. Protecting Jewish students and ensuring they can study without fear of harassment or discrimination should be a top priority for every institution of higher learning.

3. For the Jewish Community to Recognize Israel as Its Center

Israel is not just a geographical location; it is at the heart of Jewish identity. For the world's Jewish community to thrive in the 21st century, we must remember that Israel's existence is central to the survival and strength of the Jewish people in the diaspora. While diverse opinions on how Israel should navigate its political landscape are healthy, there can be no doubt that Israel's right to exist as a sovereign Jewish state is an imperative. Now, more than ever, the Jewish community needs to speak with one voice in support of Israel, recognizing that its survival and prosperity are critical to the future of all Jews.

4. For Israel to Serve as the Light for the Diaspora Jewish Community

Israel has always been a source of inspiration, identity, and connection for Jews around the world. It is a living embodiment of the Jewish principle to be a "light unto the nations" (Isaiah 42:6). However, the bond between Israel and the global Jewish diaspora must be reciprocal. As Israel continues to shine as a beacon of hope and refuge for Jews worldwide, it must also look to the diaspora for moral and material support. This connection cannot be one-sided; it is a two-way relationship that strengthens both Israel and the Jewish communities abroad.

5. For Total Victory Over Our Enemies

The existential threat posed by Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian regime is real. Collectively, they are committed not only to the destruction of Israel but to the annihilation of the Jewish people. Their hateful ideology is fueled by a dangerous combination of political extremism and religious radicalism that undermines peace and stability across the globe. The fight against these enemies is a fight for the survival of both Israel and the Jewish people worldwide. This year, we must redouble our efforts to ensure their resounding defeat.

6. For the Hostages to Return

The hostages held in Gaza are not just numbers or statistics; they are mothers, fathers, son, and daughters – they are our family, our people. To save one life is to save the world. And every hostage saved is a world rebuilt. Over the last 14 months, the emotional and physical toll of captivity is unimaginable. We must demand more action and urge governments to secure the immediate and safe release of hostages held by Hamas.

7. For the World to Unite Against the Iranian Regime

Iran is the chief sponsor of terrorism worldwide, and its diabolical influence extends far beyond the Middle East. Through its support of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and its ongoing nuclear ambitions, Iran threatens not just Israel, but global peace. The international community must unite to curb Iran’s destabilizing influence—through diplomatic pressure, economic sanctions, and, if necessary, military action. A world that tolerates Iran’s behavior is one that invites chaos and conflict. It is time for the global community unite against the world’s chief sponsor of terror.

8. For Expanding Israel’s Peace and Prosperity

True peace for Israel can only be achieved when every nation recognizes its right to exist and right to live in security. Since Israel’s independence, its enemies have consistently sought its destruction militaristically and its delegitimization politically. In the face of ongoing hypocrisy and double standards from international bodies, Israel must continue to broaden its bi-lateral alliances and pursue peace negotiations. To achieve Israel’s long-term security and sovereignty, it needs more friends in the region and around the globe. This is not solely Israel’s responsibility—it is a collective effort of the global Jewish community and good faith actors in the international community to work toward a more peaceful, prosperous future.

These eight wishes for the New Year map a vision for a world in which resilience, strength, and hope shape our future. As we light the menorah this Hanukkah, let’s bask in its light and recognize the unflappable courage and resilience of the Jewish people.