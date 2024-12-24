Israel's invisible mental health crisis, and how it affects Israelis with disabilities - opinion

Much has been written over the past 14 months about the psychological toll October 7 and the current war have taken on Israeli society, as well as the call for additional mental health services – including a recent editorial in this newspaper (“Looking ahead,” November 24).

In listing groups that are grappling with the trauma, there is a glaring omission: Nowhere are individuals with disabilities, who comprise nearly one-fifth of Israel’s population, mentioned as those in dire need of mental health services.

The Jerusalem Post editorial rightly highlighted the war’s devastating effect on the collective and individual mental health of the country, specifically for Nova survivors, the displaced, IDF soldiers, and our released hostages. What received no mention was the mental health challenges facing individuals with disabilities, an already vulnerable population.

The war has brought disruptions to their daily routines as well; many have been displaced, and they too have to get to shelters that in most cases are not accessible. They have also been traumatized by sirens, warplanes, and booms, with some not fully capable of understanding the circumstances.

Indeed, Israel’s mental health infrastructure is fundamentally unprepared to support the many thousands of Israelis in need. In the case of people with disabilities, the problems are systemic and multilayered: Many therapists lack the specialized training, motivation, and awareness required to support this population effectively. This isn’t just a skills gap – there is a profound deficit in empathy and understanding. People visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, December 31, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The trauma of war has only added to the many past traumas experienced by those with disabilities. Many have been marginalized, teased, made fun of, or even experienced sexual harassment.

The statistics are stark. According to the CDC, people with disabilities experience stress five times more than the rest of the population. And while the general population experiences significant psychological strain, individuals with disabilities face even more complex barriers. They are more likely to be isolated, more vulnerable to additional trauma, and less likely to have robust support networks.

National approach for mental health, beyond traditional interventions

There is a need for a comprehensive, national approach that goes beyond traditional mental health interventions. As such, we must develop specialized training programs for mental health professionals to work with individuals with disabilities and create incentives for them to develop expertise in this critical area.

Additional research on trauma response for individuals with disabilities will help identify their specific issues and lead to more accessible therapeutic methods. Policies need to be changed to ensure people with disabilities have access to high-quality mental health care and attitudes must change so therapists are motivated to provide it.

Israel has always prided itself on innovation and on turning challenges into opportunities. Now is the moment to set a global standard for mental health support that is inclusive for those with disabilities. We must act now, comprehensively and compassionately, for the sake of every Israeli – with or without disabilities.

The writer is the CEO of Beit Issie Shapiro, Israel’s pioneering leader and innovator in the field of disabilities, impacting the lives of 500,000+ people globally each year. He served for 22 years in the Prime Minister’s Office before joining the social sector.