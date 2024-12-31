Hanukkah holds a lesson on the power of Jewish memory and history - opinion

As we celebrate Hanukkah, many of us light candles, sing songs, and spin dreidels, focusing on the miracles of the oil and military victory. But beyond the rituals lies a profound lesson about the enduring power of memory and its role in shaping Jewish identity, especially for those living in the Diaspora.

Memory and history are distinct yet intertwined forces. Hanukkah, at its core, exemplifies the triumph of memory over mere historical record. It is a story of resilience, identity, and faith that has persisted far beyond the events themselves, offering a powerful framework for understanding what it means to live as a minority while remaining connected to one’s roots.

The story of Hanukkah – a small group of Jews resisting assimilation and foreign domination – resonates deeply with the challenges faced by Jews in the Diaspora. The Maccabees were not only fighting for their survival but also for the preservation of Jewish traditions and identity. Their victory was not just military; it was a cultural and spiritual assertion of who they were as a people. In the Diaspora, where assimilation and external pressures often blur the lines of Jewish identity, Hanukkah serves as a signpost to “remember who you are.” The lighting of the menorah, visible through windows or in public spaces, is an act of memory. It proclaims, “We are still here, and our light endures.” This memory is more than historical acknowledgment; it is a living, breathing connection to generations past and to one another.

Memory, activism, and Diaspora

For Jews in the Diaspora, memory often takes on an activist dimension. As a community, we do not merely recount history, we seek to make it relevant and resonant for our children and grandchildren. In this sense, the practice of commemorating Hanukkah is a form of “memory activism,” a concept that suggests using collective memory to shape the future. In our own work at the Israeli-American community, we understand this deeply. Whether through education, communal programs, or cultural initiatives, we engage in the work of memory activism – ensuring that the next generation does not merely know the story of Hanukkah but feels its relevance to their lives as Jews connected to Israel and the broader Jewish people.

The five-legged table

Avraham Infeld’s metaphor of the five-legged table – a framework for Jewish identity built on memory, family, covenant, Israel, and Hebrew – offers another layer to this reflection. Living in the Diaspora often means grappling with which legs of the table feel strongest or weakest. Memory is the glue that binds these legs, allowing even those who feel distanced from Israel or the Hebrew language to find grounding in the shared stories and traditions that define us as a people. Hanukkah reminds us of the covenant that binds Jews across time and space. It connects families, unites communities, and ties us to the Land of Israel, even when we are far from it. For Israeli-Americans, this connection is particularly poignant: Hanukkah’s themes of identity and resilience resonate as both a celebration of heritage and a call to action in preserving it for future generations.

October 7

Recent events, such as the October 7 attacks, underscore the urgency of these efforts. Just as the Maccabees fought for Jewish survival, today’s Jewish Diaspora faces renewed challenges to its identity and safety. For Israeli-Americans and Diaspora Jews, this moment is a reminder that memory is not passive – it is an active force that compels us to stand together, to educate, and to resist the forces that seek to diminish our light.

Hanukkah teaches us that memory, when actively cultivated, can be more powerful than history alone. It binds us to our past while guiding us into the future, ensuring that the light of Jewish identity continues to shine brightly. For those living in the Diaspora, it is a privilege and a responsibility to carry the memory of who we are and what we stand for and to ensure that our children do the same.

As you light the Hanukkah menorah this year, may it serve not only as a symbol of past miracles but also as a beacon of hope and resilience for the future. Let its light remind us all that the work of preserving Jewish identity – through memory, education, and action – is ongoing, and that its rewards are eternal.

The writer is the chief programming officer of the Israeli-American Council (IAC).