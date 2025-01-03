Gallant's principled stand on Haredi draft leaves political legacy - editorial

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant’s resignation from the Knesset on Wednesday is sad but expected, paving the way for the Knesset to pass legislation that would exempt haredim (ultra-Orthodox) from serving in the IDF.

Gallant, 66, had a distinguished military and political career before being fired on November 5 by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and replaced by Defense Minister Israel Katz. A former officer and commander of the IDF’s Southern Command, Gallant entered politics in 2015, initially for Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu party, moving to the Likud three years later.

He served as minister of construction, aliyah and integration, and education, and from 2020, he served as defense minister. Although the October 7 massacre happened on his watch, he is credited with capably leading the defense establishment for more than a year during the most brutal war in the country’s history. According to a Channel 12 poll published in September, the public ranked Gallant as the best-performing minister.

A politician of principle, Gallant refused to compromise on two main issues – judicial reform (which caused the prime minister to threaten to fire him in March) and the haredi draft legislation (which put him on a collision course with the prime minister that resulted in his dismissal.)

The last straw was Gallant’s absence during a key Knesset vote on tax legislation on Tuesday, forcing Netanyahu to leave the hospital after his prostate operation to cast the deciding vote. ‘THE HAREDI leadership argues that it is forbidden to draft yeshiva students whose Torah is their profession and that they defend the State of Israel through their studies.’ (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Gallant stuck to his guns on the conscription legislation. “Since I insisted on the draft for haredim into the IDF, I was removed from my job as defense minister,” he charged. “The issue of the haredi draft is not only a social need, it’s a strategic necessity. Since I was pushed away, nothing has stopped. They are promoting a recruitment law that is contrary to Israel’s security. The bill is intended to grant military exemption to most of the young people in the haredi sector. I can’t be a partner to this.”

Gallant remains loyal to Likud

At the same time, Gallant pledged to stay in the Likud. “Thirty-five years in the IDF, a decade as a member of Knesset, and a minister in Israeli governments, including two dramatic years as defense minister. As a member of the Likud Party, I will continue to fight for the movement’s path,” he said. “This is a stop in a longer journey that is not yet complete.

Just as on the battlefield, in public service, there are moments when you must stop and reassess to achieve the required goals. My path is the Likud path, and I believe in its principles and trust its members and voters. I will continue to fight for its values.” Incoming Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, from the ministerial change ceremony. (credit: shira kinan)

According to Likud sources, Gallant may have resigned to prevent the party from ousting him, allowing him to make a future comeback and even challenge Netanyahu for the top spot. Katz, Gallant’s replacement as defense minister, said his departure from the Knesset would allow the coalition to press ahead with the draft legislation.

"There is no place for cynical political use of a moral issue like IDF recruitment," Katz said. "The new draft law, once completed, will bring a historic shift and result in the enlistment of tens of thousands of haredi individuals into meaningful service in the IDF for the first time since the establishment of the state – unlike the recently implemented policy, which failed and actually led to a decrease in the number of haredim serving in the IDF."

The Likud sources said Gallant would be replaced by an MK who would not break ranks, giving the government a clear majority to pass the draft legislation in the face of challenges from ultra-Orthodox parties within the coalition, opposition parties, and the Supreme Court.

According to these sources, Abed Afif might replace Gallant, who received the 44th spot on the Likud list in the 2022 elections and could become the only Druze MK in the coalition. But it’s also possible he could be replaced as an MK by a loyal Likud minister who resigned under the Norwegian Law, ensuring that the legislation passes and the coalition remains intact.

In the meantime, we wish Gallant well and thank him for all he has done for Israel, especially in his last year as defense minister.