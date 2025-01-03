Hanukkah's miracles shine throughout history - opinion

In the midst of winter 1777, George Washington and his fledgling military found themselves in a dire state. Having failed to defend Philadelphia, the Revolutionary-era capital city, Washington and his ragtag army retreated to Valley Forge, an area some 18 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

They had to contend with inadequate provisions, illness, malnutrition, and a steep lack of morale. At that moment, things looked bleak for the American colonies and their quest for independence.

One frigid night, as Washington paced between his soldiers’ quarters, he noticed something strange. A lone soldier sat beside a single candle, chanting softly to himself as he gazed at the flickering flame. Intrigued at the sight, Washington walked over to the soldier and inquired as to what he was doing.

The soldier explained that he was Jewish and celebrating Hanukkah, a religious festival. He explained to Washington the origins of the holiday, about how a small group of Jewish warriors fought off a much larger force of conquering Greeks, regaining their country’s independence and the ability to practice their religion freely.

He told him about the miracle of the menorah, how a single flask of oil had lasted for eight days, and concluded on a hopeful note, saying, “That is why Jews continue to light candles for eight days each year. And similar to the Jews of ancient times, we too will prevail over the British.”

After the war was over, this soldier was once again celebrating Hanukkah, only this time with his family at home. Suddenly, an unexpected visitor showed up to join in the celebrations. It was none other than George Washington. He explained the reason for his coming. George Washington meets with Marquis Lafayette at Valley Forge, where the Continental army suffered through the cold winter during the American Revolution. (credit: Bettman/Getty)

“That freezing night in Valley Forge when I met you sitting beside your Hanukkah candle,” Washington said, “I was feeling despondent and alone. I could not see a path forward in our fight for freedom. And then you shared with me the story of Hanukkah, your message of hope and optimism.

“You may not have realized it, but it was that chance encounter that gave me the courage to move on. The Hanukkah candle that you lit ignited the spark within me that I needed to lead the nation to victory. It is for that reason that I have returned to celebrate your holiday with you – as well as my personal miracle of Hanukkah.”

The message of Hanukkah

While – as with much of American lore – the veracity of this legend is highly questionable, the message that it conveys is most definitely true. Hanukkah is the archetypal tale of David versus Goliath, of taking on the impossible and beating the odds.

With that considered, however, there is still one facet missing from the tale told above, something that the Revolutionary soldier missed out in his explanation of Hanukkah – that being: the focus of Hanukkah’s celebration. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The primary commemoration of Hanukkah is lighting the hanukkiah, honoring the miracle of oil that lasted for eight days, not the triumphant battles fought against the Greeks, not the victory of the Jews taking back their homeland. Only the oil – which might have been deemed an afterthought in the general story of Hanukkah – gets a significant tribute.

This raises the question: why the emphasis on this seemingly minor episode?

To answer this question, one needs to understand the essence of Hanukkah.

It is not simply a celebration of Jewish history honoring events long gone by. Hanukkah was instituted for the future to transmit the lessons of the past to the present. Celebrating the miracle of the oil against the backdrop of the Jews’ monumental victories conveys the following powerful idea.

Popular culture would have us believe that grandiose achievements and major accomplishments are the only things worth celebrating; the story of Hanukkah tells us this is not so. The seemingly minor events, our abilities and accomplishments, our basic human functions, and so many other aspects of the vast and wonderful world that we live in are reasons to be thankful. Hanukkah is more than a commemoration of good triumphing over evil. It is a time for gratitude, for us to reflect on the miracles that occur to us each and every day.

While the world around us has had extraordinary advances in technology and science, one area of humanity has woefully lagged behind: happiness and personal satisfaction. Stress and anxiety consume society as turmoil and instability have become daily occurrences.

One of the greatest Jewish sages of the 20th century, the venerated Rabbi Yisrael Meir Kagan, taught that darkness is not something that can be beaten away with a stick. To vanquish darkness, all it takes is a little bit of light. In the darkness of this world, Hanukkah gives us that little bit of light.

Lighting the hanukkiah – seeing a tiny flame spread its glow afar – demonstrates a way forward. Light up your own heart with thankfulness and gratitude. Help illuminate other lives by sharing this message of hope and positivity. And perpetuate the miracle of Hanukkah by realizing the miracles that occur to us every day.

The writer is a yeshiva student and also a published author. His work has been featured in The Hill, The Jerusalem Post, and The Star-Ledger, and he recently published a book titled A Prophetic Vision, a compendium of Reb Elchonon Wasserman’s essays in English.