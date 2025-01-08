Looking beyond the war: Bridging divides through medicine - opinion

In times of crisis, it’s natural to focus on the immediate – on survival, stability, and the resilience required to get through every day. Since October 7, 2023, Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest medical center, has been at the forefront of this effort, providing critical care to civilians and soldiers alike. But as we reflect on the present, we must also look toward the future – the day after the war ends.

Eventually, like the global reawakening after COVID-19, we will emerge from this conflict, and with that comes a profound responsibility: to shape a healthier, better connected future. As one of the world’s leading hospitals, we are uniquely positioned to help chart that course – because we are much more than just a hospital. We are a hub of innovation, research, education, outreach, and diplomacy. Our mission goes beyond healing within our walls – we are actively shaping a healthier global future through five key areas:

1. Medtech and innovation

Innovation is in our DNA. Over the past five years, our hospital has spun out more than 50 start-ups that are advancing health care globally. These innovations include new medical devices, digital health solutions, telemedicine and remote care platforms, and novel mental health care technologies, including one of the world’s first AI solutions for PTSD diagnosis and treatment.

These technologies originate in Israel but go on to impact millions globally. They are already changing patients’ lives worldwide, helping address some of the most pressing medical challenges.

As we look to a post-war world, we remain committed to supporting entrepreneurs and physicians of all backgrounds, including those from the Arab Israeli and Druze communities, to produce medtech breakthroughs that improve outcomes, increase access to care, and strengthen health systems globally. Sheba Medical Center's Yoel Har-Even (L) meets with Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama. (credit: Courtesy Sheba Medical Center)

2. Humanitarian outreach

Medicine is a global responsibility, as COVID-19 demonstrated how the health of one country’s citizens can have a domino effect across the world. While we remain steadfast in our commitment to serving the people of Israel, our mission extends to underserved populations across the globe.

In moments of crisis, whether natural disaster or conflict, we have been there providing medical care, resources, and expertise to those in need, in Ukraine, Haiti, Italy, Samoa, Mozambique, and other locations.

This dedication elevates not only our institution but also our nation. Where others see crisis, Israel sees a chance to lend a hand and help. It serves as a reminder that compassion and care transcend borders and divisions, fostering goodwill and cooperation across countries, peoples, and faiths.

3. Medical research

With more than 200 PhDs among our staff, our hospital rivals even the most prestigious academic institutions. Our commitment to research has allowed us to preempt and tackle some of the world’s most urgent medical challenges – from brain health and kidney disease to infectious outbreaks and more.

A prime example is The Sheba Pandemic Preparedness Research Institute (SPRI), which collaborated with the National Institute of Health (NIH) on global research and preparedness during COVID-19. We are now applying that knowledge to future pandemics like West Nile virus, developing countermeasures such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Our research efforts are not confined to theoretical discoveries. They are designed to be applied in real-world settings and drive meaningful change in patient outcomes. We are committed to utilizing every asset and mind at our disposal to make breakthroughs that benefit humanity.

4. Medical education

As the global population grows and health care systems become increasingly complex, the need for well-trained, multidisciplinary professionals has never been greater. Our hospital has embraced this challenge, expanding beyond traditional medical training to include new programs for counselors, art therapists, technicians, and more.

Through unique simulation programs with live actors and modern education techniques, we are not only preparing the next generation of health care providers within Israel but also supporting training efforts globally. Our goal is to ensure a steady supply of skilled professionals who can address the rapidly evolving needs of patients.

5. Medical diplomacy

Perhaps one of the most profound aspects of medicine is its power to unite. Disease does not discriminate by language, religion, or culture, and the pursuit of health offers a universal common ground.

Through our hospital’s efforts in medical diplomacy, we have fostered partnerships with leaders, governments, and institutions worldwide – from meeting with the pope to collaborating with officials in Albania, Kosovo, Somaliland, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the Palestinian Authority, and many others.

These bridges extend beyond political divides, opening opportunities for collaboration that can benefit populations. In our own region and beyond, the potential for medicine to serve as a tool for peace and progress is immense, and we are committed to advancing it.

A healthier tomorrow

As we continue to navigate the challenges of today, we do so with a clear vision for tomorrow. Our hospital is more than a place of healing – it is a catalyst for innovation, an example for humanitarian outreach, a leader in research, an educator of future professionals, and a builder of bridges.

We embrace the responsibility to create a healthier, more connected future not only for Israel but for the world. Together, we will not only get through this war but emerge stronger, carrying with us the lessons of resilience, unity, and hope that have defined our journey, as we look toward the horizon of a brighter future.

The writer, an IDF Lt.-Col. (res.), is the director of the International Division and Resource Development at Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest medical center. He served in the Israel Defense Forces for 27 years.