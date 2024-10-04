Jewish year in review: The biggest news events in Israel since October 7

1. October 7 massacre: October 7, 2023

On October 7, 2023, Israelis woke up early in the morning to an unprecedented mass assault and infiltration of the South by Hamas. Armed terrorists struck towns and cities throughout southern Israel, going as far as Netivot and Ofakim. Ultimately, the terrorists murdered 1,200 people and took hundreds more as hostages to Gaza.

2. Israel intercepts Houthi missile in space: October 31, 2023

The October 7 massacre changed Israel forever, and an incident in Israel changed warfare forever. After the Yemen-based Houthis fired a ballistic missile at the Jewish state, an Israeli Arrow-3 air defense missile intercepted it high above the target – so high that it reportedly took place beyond the planet’s atmosphere. While this may have been just a small part of the war, other than being the first Houthi attack on Israel, it was the first-ever instance of warfare taking place in space – the first ever military action on an entirely new theater of combat that had never been seen before.

3. Israel-Hamas hostage deal and ceasefire: November 24-30, 2023

November 2023 saw the implementation of a brief ceasefire in Gaza, which included Hamas’s release of 41 hostages back to Israel. It was only a brief pause in the war, and for many, it felt like a mere footnote to the ongoing conflict. But for those friends and families reunited with their loved ones, it was a moment of profound joy, one that for many in Israel and abroad brought a sense of hope that the rest of the hostages would soon follow.

4. IDF kills three hostages by mistake: December 15, 2023

Tragedy occurred in Shejaiya, Gaza, on December 15, 2023, when IDF soldiers accidentally killed Alon Shamriz, Yotam Haim, and Samer Talalka – three Israelis who were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 and who were waving a white flag at the soldiers. None of the soldiers behind the incident faced disciplinary action. It was a moment of profound sadness, with one of the most promising opportunities to save hostages snuffed out by Israeli soldiers. It was a moment that acted as a grim capstone of the year and set the dark tone for 2024.

5. 21 IDF soldiers killed simultaneously: January 22, 2024

Another tragic loss of life followed in late January 2024 when Hamas destroyed a building in Maghazi, just 600 meters away from the border fence by Kissufim. Hamas launched RPGs that set off explosives within the building. The building’s collapse killed 21 IDF soldiers simultaneously and wounded several others. Hamas immediately fired on and destroyed an IDF tank, resulting in the deaths of two more soldiers. It was the single largest loss of life by the IDF during the war. IDF announces the names of 21 soldiers killed in combat, January 23, 2024. (credit: The Jerusalem Post)

6. Iran attacks Israel: April 13-14, 2024

After Israel attacked an Iranian consulate in Damascus and killed an Iranian general, Tehran responded with an unprecedented barrage of missiles and drones on April 13. Israelis had just hours to prepare as the Iranian onslaught headed their way. It was a terrifying time to be in Israel, but luckily, it ended with only one wounded. Israel and its allies successfully intercepted ninety-nine percent of all projectiles in a joint effort known as Operation Iron Shield.

7. Israel rescues 4 hostages in Operation Zamora: June 8, 2024

On June 8, Israeli security forces launched a daring operation to rescue several hostages from Nuseirat in Gaza. Israeli soldier Arnon Zamora was mortally wounded, and estimates put Palestinian casualties in Nuseirat as being anywhere from under 100 (according to Palestinian Health Ministry sources) to over 270. Israel was successful in saving four hostages, including Noa Argamani, whose reunion with her terminally ill mother shortly before her death was heartwarming news for a nation still grieving all those lost and those still suffering.

8. Majdal Shams massacre: July 27, 2024

Civilian deaths are always devastating, particularly when they involve children. On July 27, a Hezbollah-attributed rocket struck a soccer pitch in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, resulting in the deaths of 12 Druze children and the injuries of over 40 others. It was a dark moment for the community, which hadn’t found itself on the frontlines of the war until now, and shone a spotlight on Israel’s Druze.

9. Assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh: July 31, 2024

July 2024 ended with a bombshell when reports emerged that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital city of Tehran. While Israel never took credit for it, foreign reports immediately blamed the Jewish state, with speculation soon running rife on just how Israel could have pulled this off. The news spread like wildfire and triggered warnings of potentially devastating Iranian retaliation. However, for many war-weary Israelis, cutting off the head of the Hamas snake sent a powerful message that nowhere in the world was safe for Israel’s enemies. It rekindled hope that an end to the war was possible and that Hamas could be intimidated into reaching a deal to release hostages.

10. Six hostages found dead in Rafah tunnels: August 31, 2024

Israel and the broader Jewish community were met with heartbreaking news on August 31 when it was revealed that the IDF found the corpses of six hostages in tunnels underneath Gaza, each of whom was believed to have been shot at close range just one or two days prior to their discovery. They included Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American-Israeli who, for many English speakers, was the face of the hostage crisis. The deaths of Hersh and the other hostages – Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino – further exacerbated the ongoing divisions in Israeli society over the plight of the hostages, highlighted by the tears of anguish of a nation mourning as hope of rescuing their loved ones seemed more elusive than ever.

11. Lebanon pager explosions: September 17-18, 2024

Another moment in Israel’s ongoing war that likely will never be forgotten was the simultaneous destruction of pagers and, the following day, radios across Lebanon and parts of Syria. The incident, attributed to Israel by foreign reports, saw thousands wounded and several killed in what was believed to have been a targeted attack on Hezbollah. Foreign reports claim the attack was planned far in advance and that pagers-manufacturing company BAC Consulting, based in Hungary, is an Israeli front company and made the pagers as part of a contract with a Taiwanese firm in order to send them to Lebanon. The bizarre incident was part of a series of escalations between Israel and Hezbollah – one that has the entire world on edge, nervous that a war could erupt at any moment.

12. The assassination of Hassan Nasrallah: September 27, 2024

The bizarre and incredulous explosions of pagers and radios was topped around 10 days later when the IDF managed to assassinate the head of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, along with several other top Hezbollah leaders. Long considered one of Israel's biggest enemies, Nasrallah was responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and rocket barrages on Israel from Lebanon. Under his leadership, Hezbollah became arguably the strongest non-state actor in the world, boasting a fighting force that many experts said rivalled standing armies of nation-states. The fact that the IDF was able to successfully take him out was another reminder of the extensive reach of Israeli military and intelligence capabilities. It showed that Israeli deterrence has teeth, and while many feared it could trigger further escalation, it also brought a measure of justice to the many people who lost loved ones due to Hezbollah's actions.

13. IDF invades Lebanon: September 30, 2024

With Israel making a new goal of returning evacuees to their homes in the North, the IDF launched a limited ground offensive into Lebanon. The goal was to eliminate Hezbollah capabilities in the area and enforce UN Resolution 1701, which would see Hezbollah pushed back to north of the Litani River. The invasion has only just begun and has seen several divisions mobilized to carry out operations in southern Lebanon. This is the first time the IDF has launched an invasion of Lebanon since 2006, but as we enter the new year, it remains uncertain whether it will see the conflict brought to a swift close and the evacuees returned home, or if 5785 will be yet another year of war.