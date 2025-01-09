Empathy, resilience, and adaptation should drive education in a post-October 7 world - opinion

Jewish and Israel education are always evolving, but since October 7, everything has changed. As an educator, deeply embedded in this work, I think about what it means to teach and engage in this new moment.

The recent conference “The Path Forward: Your Post-October 7th Toolkit,” hosted by The Jewish Education Project, offered valuable insights. However, the most significant takeaway for me wasn’t just about new tools for the classroom – it was the need for adaptability, empathy, and vulnerability in our roles as educators.

Before October 7, the rhythm of Jewish and Israel education was framed by routine. We focused on curriculum, historical narratives, and contemporary issues, working to instill in our learners a sense of Jewish identity, pride, and connection to Israel.

We also sought to create environments for critical thinking, encouraging learners to ask questions and engage with complex topics. While the world of education was always dynamic, the expectations for what our learners needed were relatively clear.

But post-October 7, the ground beneath our feet shifted. The events of that day, and the ongoing aftermath, have forced us to rethink how we engage with our learners and each other.

The emotional, psychological, and political landscapes are now far more complicated, and the tools we once relied on to teach and connect feel insufficient. We need something deeper: an approach that acknowledges the emotional weight of this moment and helps our learners navigate the complexities of their Jewish identities, emotions, and the ongoing conflict.

Central takeaway

One of the central takeaways from the conference was the importance of empathy and active listening. Our learners are living in a world where they are constantly exposed to news that feels deeply personal and overwhelming.

Whether it’s the media barrage or the direct impact on their families and communities, learners no longer enter the classroom with the same emotional detachment they once had.

Learners’ questions about Israel were often driven by curiosity. Today, those same questions are laden with emotion – fear, anger, and confusion.

Previously, educators could rely on historical context and facts to guide the conversation. Now, we must be present in an entirely different way – creating spaces where learners feel safe to express their emotions and process them together.

As part of this new environment, educators also need flexible, responsive curriculum that can adapt to the ever-changing world we live in. This doesn’t mean abandoning core principles or values but rather revisiting them in light of new challenges.

For example, Israel’s role in Jewish education has always been central, but now the conversation can no longer be limited to historical narratives or political debates. It must also address trauma, resilience, and the complexity of the current moment.

In 2025, I find myself thinking about how we can help our learners build emotional and intellectual muscles to navigate their Jewish identities and Israel.

How will we teach a generation of young Jews who are learning about Israel not only through textbooks but through lived experiences – through stories of loss, fear, and survival? How do we equip them to critically engage with the complexities of Jewish identity while also providing space to process their own emotions?

In my own programs, I have already witnessed how these shifts are taking place. After October 7, one of my typically quiet learners came to me after class, visibly shaken. Her family had been deeply affected by the violence, and she was struggling to reconcile her Jewish identity with the fear and uncertainty she was feeling.

Rather than offering a quick answer or directing her to a lesson, I simply listened. In that moment, what she needed wasn’t an educational response – it was a space to be heard, to process, and to feel supported.

Parents, too, have approached me with a renewed sense of urgency. They are focused not only on ensuring that their children are informed about Israel but that they are also equipped to manage the emotional toll these events are taking.

There is a growing recognition that education cannot be separated from emotional well-being. Today’s learners are carrying the weight of a world that feels much more uncertain, and they need the tools to navigate that. Educators and other leaders can help them by creating community in our educational spaces.

In a world that feels increasingly divided and fraught, we must offer not only knowledge but also healing, community, and hope.

The writer serves as the senior director of Judaic Studies at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach, FL. She also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Association of Reform Jewish Educators.