Expensive international flights feel unjustifiable - opinion

The war has had a major impact on all of our lives, causing collateral damage in a variety of areas.

In the last 15 months, a troubling pattern has emerged in international travel because of the war that has left many passengers, especially those trying to fly directly to and from Israel, in a state of distress.

It seems that major international air carriers are boycotting Israel, at least according to US Congressman Ritchie Torres and numerous reports from those on the ground. This situation has led to a series of travel nightmares, where individuals are left stranded or forced to navigate convoluted and costly alternatives to reach their destinations.

Consider the case of David, a businessman who found himself stuck in the UK after a work meeting. His predicament was not merely an inconvenience; it became an emotional ordeal when his wife was unexpectedly hospitalized back home.

Desperate to return, David was informed that all flights were booked solid for nearly three weeks. His only recourse was to embark on a convoluted journey, first flying to Poland, then moving on to Greece, before finally managing to make his way home. Such a journey, while eventually successful, was both time-consuming and financially burdensome. Passengers sitting inside an airplane [illustrative] (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Sara’s story is even more heartrending. She was in Tel Aviv when she received the devastating news of her father’s death in the US. Eager to get back in time for the funeral, she was met with the crushing reality that the earliest available direct flight was over three weeks away.

Left with no choice, Sara booked a flight to Dubai, endured a grueling 10-hour layover, and then finally flew to the US. Tragically, she arrived too late to say her goodbyes at her father’s funeral.

The emotional toll of such experiences is immeasurable, compounded by the financial strain of having to pay exorbitant fees for these alternative routes.

Few options available

These personal stories are not isolated incidents but, rather, indicative of a broader issue affecting travelers seeking to fly in and out of Israel. With major carriers seemingly reducing or suspending their services, passengers are left with few options.

El Al, Israel's national airline, has become one of the few reliable choices, yet this reliability comes with a hefty price tag. Reports suggest that El Al has raised its fees by approximately 16%, making what was already an expensive option even more so.

While its service and the attentiveness of its flight attendants have reportedly improved dramatically over the years, and many of us, including myself, will only fly El Al, the financial burden these costs place on passengers cannot be overstated.

The question that arises is why these international airlines have curtailed their services to Israel. Some speculate that it is due to geopolitical tensions, while others believe it might be a business decision influenced by market dynamics and profitability or even higher insurance costs.

It could be that pilots for other airlines are simply afraid to fly to Israel during war. Regardless of the reasons, the effects are clear and deeply felt by travelers who find themselves caught in the crossfire of these decisions.

For those of us who regularly travel to and from Israel, the situation is both frustrating and perplexing. The reduction in available flights has not only led to logistical challenges but has also inflated the demand for the few remaining options, further exacerbating the issue.

The high costs associated with flying El Al, while understandable to some extent, given the circumstances, still feel unjustifiable to many who depend on these routes for personal and professional reasons.

As we navigate this complex travel landscape, it is crucial for both airlines and regulators to address the root causes of these disruptions. Transparency in the decision-making processes of international carriers, coupled with efforts to ensure fair pricing and increased availability of flights, could alleviate much of the current strain.

Until then, passengers like David and Sara will continue to face the harsh realities of a travel system that seems increasingly out of reach.

The writer is a psychologist specializing in trauma and abuse. He is the director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, New York, and on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, New York.