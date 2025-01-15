The UN should take a step back from Holocaust commemoration - opinion

Ever since its establishment in 1945, the UN has had one pledge, as stated in the introduction of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights”.

However, this pledge has slowly eroded. The United Nations has a troubled history when it comes to Israel and Jewish concerns. Every year, the UN passes a disproportionate number of resolutions targeting Israel, while turning a blind eye to egregious human rights abuses elsewhere.

The Holocaust, one of humanity’s darkest chapters, is a tragedy unparalleled in its scope and barbarity. Remembering it is not just an act of mourning but a moral imperative, a way to ensure the world learns from history and vows “Never Again.” When the world forgets history, we are doomed to repeat it.

Yet, despite its great might, the United Nations should not have the responsibility of Holocaust commemoration resting in its hands. The UN’s involvement in Holocaust remembrance raises significant concerns about credibility, moral authority, and the politicization of memory.

Since October 7, 2023, it is only getting out of hand, and worse by the minute. The deadliest day for Jews since the end of the Holocaust was just a wake-up call, not just for Israel, but for Diaspora Jews as well. The alarming rise in antisemitism is at a post-World War II high and there has been a 900% increase in incidents over the past year, as recently published by the Anti-Defamation League. Holocaust survivor Sheindi Miller holding pieces of paper on which she wrote her diary as a child (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

How can the UN claim to honor the memory of six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust while regularly singling out the Jewish state for disproportionate and arbitrary criticism?

Beyond its anti-Israel bias, the UN’s broader failings in preventing and addressing genocide undermine its ability to lead Holocaust commemorations. From Rwanda to Sudan, the UN has failed to prevent mass atrocities even with clear warnings.

These failures raise the question: Can an organization that has repeatedly faltered in its commitment to “Never Again” truly serve as a moral authority on Holocaust remembrance?

Anchor in authenticity

Holocaust commemoration must be anchored in authenticity, respect, and an unwavering commitment to truth. Unfortunately, the UN’s involvement risks turning it into a politicized spectacle.

In recent years, some member states have used international platforms to whitewash their complicity in the Holocaust or deny its severity altogether. By granting such nations a seat at the table of Holocaust remembrance, the UN risks diluting the message and memory of the Shoah, reducing it to a token event stripped of its historical and moral weight.

Holocaust remembrance is too sacred to be tainted by political agendas. It should only be led by organizations and communities with a genuine commitment to its memory, such as Yad Vashem, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and Jewish institutions worldwide. These entities approach the Holocaust with the solemnity, expertise, and integrity it deserves – qualities the UN has yet to demonstrate.

The memory of the Holocaust belongs to the Jewish people, the survivors, and humanity at large. It must be preserved and passed on with honesty and reverence, free from the geopolitical sports that define much of the UN’s operations.

Let the UN focus on its core missions: addressing ongoing conflicts, protecting human rights, and preventing new genocides. Holocaust commemoration, however, should remain in the hands of those who treat it not as a diplomatic exercise but as a sacred duty.

If the UN truly wants to honor the Holocaust’s victims, it must do so by aligning its actions with its rhetoric: combating antisemitism, addressing Holocaust denial, and upholding the principles of justice and human dignity. Until then, the UN should take a step back from Holocaust commemoration.

Some responsibilities are too important to entrust to an institution that has yet to earn the moral authority to carry them.

The writer is a digital activist and writer with Israel Daily News. She is on Instagram @theperrihannah.