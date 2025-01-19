What is the future of quantum computing going to look like? - opinion

Jensen Huang’s statement regarding the expected timeline for practical quantum computing serves as a warning sign for both industry and investors alike. While many companies promise a quantum revolution in the near future, Huang’s assessment – 15 to 30 years until a useful quantum computer – presents a sobering picture of the enormous challenges facing the field.

The timeline estimated by Huang is not arbitrary. It is based on several fundamental challenges in quantum computer development. The quantum stability problem represents one of the most significant hurdles, as qubits, the basic information units in a quantum computer, are particularly sensitive to environmental disturbances. Maintaining a stable quantum state for long enough to perform complex calculations poses a massive technological challenge.

The scalability issue presents another critical obstacle, as significantly increasing the number of qubits while maintaining coherence and control capability requires breakthroughs in cooling, control, and manufacturing technologies. Furthermore, quantum systems require particularly complex error correction mechanisms that are still in early development stages.

Huang’s statement impacts the entire IT industry value chain. In terms of infrastructure and information security, IT organizations need to plan long-term defense strategies against “post-quantum cryptography” threats. Infrastructure investments must take into account the lengthy transition to the quantum era, while developing hybrid security solutions that combine classical methods with future protections.

In software development, there’s a need to develop algorithms and programming languages adapted to a hybrid environment of classical and quantum computing, train developers in new programming paradigms, and adapt development processes to leverage quantum computing advantages in specific domains. Conceptual illustration of quantum dots in action. (credit: Lars Lüder)

The decline in quantum companies’ stocks following Huang’s statement reflects a market expectations correction. Investors are beginning to understand that the path to practical quantum computing is longer than previously thought.

Companies developing quantum technologies are required to present realistic milestones, and the industry is shifting from a focus on the “quantum race” to a more gradual and practical approach.

For IT managers, this situation calls for comprehensive long-term planning that considers the gradual transition to quantum computing. This includes developing teams’ knowledge in basic quantum computing principles and their implications, planning systems capable of utilizing both classical and future quantum capabilities, and reassessing long-term security risks and adapting defense strategies accordingly.

A more realistic framework

Huang’s timeline offers a more realistic framework for quantum computing development. Rather than viewing this as a disappointment, it should be seen as an opportunity. It provides time to properly prepare for the quantum era, develop effective interim solutions, and build appropriate technological and organizational infrastructure.

The NVIDIA CEO’s statement marks a transition from hype to realism in quantum computing. For IT managers, it’s a call to prepare for the long term while maintaining flexibility and innovation in the short term. Understanding that the quantum revolution is a marathon rather than a sprint enables more thoughtful planning of investments and technological development. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The quantum computing future may be further away than some have suggested, but this extended timeline allows for more strategic and measured preparation across the industry.

The writer is the CEO and founder of Good Quality, specializing in software testing and automation development.