Israeli exodus: safeguarding Jewish identity amid rising relocations – opinion

In the wake of the ongoing war, a worrying trend has emerged in Israel – the large relocation of many of its citizens. According to recent data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, the first seven months of 2024 saw a staggering 59% increase in relocation compared to the same period in 2023.

Every month, approximately 2,200 Israelis leave the country, and many have no plans of returning anytime soon. This exodus is not just a shift in geography; it presents a significant challenge for the Jewish world, especially when it comes to ensuring that Israeli families who relocate abroad maintain a strong and vibrant Jewish identity.

As Israelis move to countries like Portugal, Cyprus, and Ireland, nations with little or no previous substantial Jewish presence, the need for the Jewish community to adapt and provide support becomes ever more urgent.

For these new émigrés, the Jewish world must respond by creating a robust infrastructure to maintain their connection to Jewish identity, traditions, culture, and, most importantly, education. This is not just a matter of welcoming them into new countries; it is about ensuring that their Jewish heritage remains intact, no matter where they choose to call home.

One of the most pressing concerns is the education of the children of these relocated families. Many of them are leaving Israel for the short or long term, but the question remains: how can we guarantee that the next generation of Israelis, raised outside the Jewish state, will have access to quality Jewish education?

Passing down identity

Jewish identity is passed down generation after generation, and the best way to safeguard it is through education. We cannot afford to let the children of these émigrés fall through the cracks of a new and unfamiliar educational system, particularly in countries where Jewish communities are small or even nonexistent.

The education these children receive will shape their understanding of their Jewish heritage, their connection to Israel, and their role in the global Jewish community.

We must ensure they not only grow up with a strong Jewish identity but also develop or maintain a deep familiarity with the Hebrew language, frequently their mother tongue and the cornerstone of Jewish culture and tradition.

Just because these families have left Israel does not mean we should accept the erosion of their Jewish identity.

It is our collective responsibility to nurture and empower these children, ensuring they can potentially become the Jewish leaders of tomorrow.The challenges posed by this mass relocation are far-reaching and long-term. However, it is possible to turn these challenges into an opportunity for the Jewish world. If we are proactive, if we create the educational systems and communities to support these new émigrés, we can cultivate a thriving Jewish presence in unexpected places.

The question we must ask ourselves is not whether these families will assimilate into their new environments but whether we will do enough to ensure that their Jewish identity remains strong.

To that end, it is essential that Jewish communities across the globe step up to provide a supportive framework for relocated Israelis. This includes not only creating schools and educational programs but also fostering Jewish cultural initiatives, building community centers, and offering social, cultural, and spiritual support.

In doing so, we not only preserve the Jewish identity of these families but also expand the reach of the Jewish community in new and diverse locations. The war has disrupted lives and forced many Israelis to seek refuge and new opportunities abroad. However, in doing so, it has also opened the door to a new chapter in Jewish history.

We have a responsibility to ensure that these displaced Israelis, along with their children, receive the tools they need to remain connected to their heritage.

By investing in their Jewish education and identity today, we are ensuring that they will be the leaders, advocates, and torchbearers of the Jewish community tomorrow. With a grounding in Hebrew and Jewish culture, there is an increased likelihood that they will return to Israel in the future. This wave of relocation presents a unique set of challenges, but it also offers a tremendous opportunity for the Jewish world to reinforce its sense of belonging, unity, and identity.

As Israelis forge new lives abroad, we must ensure that their connection to Judaism remains unbroken. Every Jewish child, no matter where they live, deserves access to a high-quality education, both Jewish and general, that empowers them to thrive as proud, informed members of the global Jewish community.

Only by meeting this challenge head-on can we ensure the survival and flourishing of Jewish identity for generations to come.

The writer is CEO of the Yael Foundation, a philanthropic fund driven by the conviction that all Jewish children, irrespective of their geographic location or community size, should have access to high-quality Jewish and general education, working in 35 countries impacting 13,000 Jewish students. The foundation will be holding one of the largest-ever international Jewish educational summits in Cyprus next month.