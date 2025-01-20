Letters to the Editor, January 20, 2025: Auspicious opportunity

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire (“Nation braces for release of first three hostages,” January 19) corresponds with the entry of a new era of US involvement in the Middle East following the inauguration of the Trump administration, and an auspicious opportunity for change in regional relations in the Gazan conflict. It is obvious that the Palestinian Authority is ill-equipped logistically to enter Gaza and immediately gain control of the local population while opposing the forces led by Hamas.

Talk of a multinational task force also seems an unlikelihood to gather momentum and create authority.

Therefore, it is suggested that the US enlist Egyptian influence in this equation. Clearly Egypt has a cultural, religious, geographical and historical connection with Gaza. The suggestion is for cooperation between Egypt and the Palestinian Authority over a limited period. The Gaza Strip would be a supervised and administered territory until the PA gains sufficient strength and power to assert itself as the legitimate government within Gaza. If this model of cooperation and administration can be achieved, there would be reasonable grounds for financial and economic reconstruction of Gaza with regional support from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other potential investors.

The above plan would be aimed at providing a financial incentive to a depressed Egyptian economy, giving the Palestinian Authority increased legitimate support for its administration, and helping to determine the future of a Palestinian state, while allaying the Israeli concerns regarding a secure border along the Gaza Strip. In the absence of this plan, there are no logical conclusions following this ceasefire.

GRAEME STONEJerusalem

In our moment of celebration, we dare not forget that the release of Israeli hostages who were taken illegally and treated inhumanely for well over a year is a necessary but by no means sufficient condition to end our fight against Hamas. Hamas will see as a victory any acceptance of additional unreasonable demands, including total cessation of hostilities while it maintains control over Gaza. A return to deadly terror attacks will be inevitable, with many more hostages taken as bargaining chips. It was a mistake to adopt the slogan, “Bring them home now,” implying that the hostages’ salvation was entirely within our control. The slogan should have been, “Release them now,” placing the onus solely on the guilty parties – Hamas and its Iranian benefactors.

The world’s feckless reaction to October 7 – failure to demand the immediate unconditional release of hostages – is unforgiveable. Hamas is treated as a respectable governing body with legitimate grievances.

We must continue to do everything possible to free the remaining hostages: Negotiate for a more reasonable deal; demand that the international community put unrelenting pressure on Hamas and Iran; and continue the war to destroy Hamas as a viable military and political force.

Magnanimity toward genocidal maniacs is suicide. We must make it clear to Hamas leaders and those who facilitate their barbarism that failure to release the remaining hostages forthwith will seal the terrorists' own fates. We captured and executed Eichmann and we killed the perpetrators of the Munich Olympics atrocity. Sinwar, Haniyeh and Nasrallah are no more.

It may not happen tomorrow or next week, but we will seek them out and we will kill every one of them. Our own self-defense demands no less.

It may not happen tomorrow or next week, but we will seek them out and we will kill every one of them. Our own self-defense demands no less.

EFRAIM COHENZichron Ya’acov

What about Israel?

Regarding “What about Hamas?” (editorial, January 17), insofar as what will take place once all the hostages are returned – or at least accounted for – is inevitable, the better question is: What about Israel?

With the notable exception of the United States, much of the world will, for the most part, applaud Hamas for its courage, diligence, and perseverance. Ireland, Canada, South Africa, and Australia will agree that Hamas was indeed scathed but came out unbeaten, and will undoubtedly offer financial and political support as a reward for standing up to the genocidal bully of the Middle East.

This is why Israel must, first and foremost, maintain a presence in Gaza. Returning to the status quo of October 6, 2023 promises, within a relatively short period of time, nothing but disaster. You’re right, of course. The hostages must, without question, be our national priority.

Still, we dare not assume that a hobbled Hamas poses no threat.I can’t help but think that it will soon be 20 years since the disengagement. Then-prime minister Ariel Sharon most certainly miscalculated, but his vision was not without merit. Gaza, with its pristine beaches, mild winters, and proximity to some of the major cities of the world could have been turned into an important commercial, cultural, and industrial hub.

You know what? Maybe it’s not too late.

BARRY NEWMANGinot Shomron

Already hazardous

Regarding “Moove over cows. Crafting the perfect bite of meat” (January 19): It is very alarming that, in the words of the article, “the global demand for meat is expected to grow by 50% over the next two decades.” If this meat comes from animals, it would require major deforestation to provide additional land for grazing and growing feed crops for animals, adding significantly to the over 43% of the world’s ice-free area already used for animal-based agriculture.

The major decrease in carbon-sequestering trees would result in a significant increase in the already hazardous atmospheric CO2 level, making a future climate catastrophe far more likely. Fortunately, as the subheading to the article states, “by molding new metamaterials for the kitchen, Hebrew University researchers design plant-based steaks, chops, and T-bones to reduce greenhouses gases and wasted water,” adding to the research already being done by our start-up nation on plant-based substitutes for meat and other animal-based products.

A major global shift toward such substitutes is essential so that major areas can be reforested, sharply reducing atmospheric CO2 and potentially leaving a habitable, healthy, environmentally sustainable world for future generations.

RICHARD H. SCHWARTZShoresh