Ending the cycle: Why Israel must take a stand against releasing terrorists – opinion

This past weekend, I awoke to an unbearable reality. The Hamas terrorist who brutally murdered my father is being released as part of a hostage exchange deal. This is not justice. It is a capitulation that exposes our helplessness in the face of terror.

Nine years ago, my father, Richard Lakin z”l, was brutally murdered by a Hamas terrorist on his way home aboard bus 78 in Jerusalem. Gunshots and stab wounds ended his life and traumatized our family. But my personal grief is just one thread in the national fabric of anguish.

As an Israeli, I believe in the sanctity of life. If releasing the terrorist who murdered my father could save even one hostage from the horrors of Gaza’s dungeons, I would support it. I am confident my father would feel the same.

Yet the price is far too high. This price is too high for any nation to bear. History is our witness: Released terrorists return to kill.

Over the years, Israel has released thousands of terrorists in various deals. The statistics are clear: More than half of them return to terrorism, and many are responsible for the murder of thousands of additional Israelis. Among those previously released are the masterminds behind the horrific massacre of October 7.

Ending the cycle

Hamas terrorists do not limit their atrocities to Jews. They target anyone who stands in their way – Jews, Arabs, and international civilians alike. Many of the terrorists being freed will likely rejoin the ranks of terror and claim more Israeli lives. Hundreds, possibly thousands, of Israelis could be murdered by those being released today. How many more lives must we sacrifice before we send a clear message to our enemies?

It is time to put an end to this cycle. We cannot continue a policy of capitulation. Instead of freeing murderers, we must send a different message: Israeli blood is not expendable. I call on the government and the Knesset to immediately pass legislation for the death penalty for terrorists.

This law must be unequivocal and binding – with no alternatives or discretionary options – for any terrorist convicted of murdering an Israeli in civilian or military courts. Once the appeal process is completed, the sentence must be carried out. Only in this way can we ensure justice, deterrence, and a clear message to our enemies: Israeli blood is not cheap, and murderers will pay the ultimate moral price.

The moral imperative is clear: those who take the lives of others in cold blood forfeit their own right to live. As the Torah commands: “Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed” (Genesis 9:6), and “You shall purge the evil from your midst” (Deuteronomy 17:7).

The State of Israel, founded on the values of justice and the sanctity of life, cannot tolerate a reality where convicted murderers enjoy comfortable prison conditions and, in some cases, early release. This injustice defies the very values our nation was built on.

Beyond the moral argument, there is also an economic responsibility. Over the years, Israel has spent hundreds of millions of shekels housing terrorists in its prisons. These funds, drawn from taxpayers, should be redirected to supporting victims of terror and building a brighter future for all Israelis – not to financing cushy prison conditions for murderers.

As the son of Richard Lakin z”l, I speak to you from personal pain and a deep concern for Israel’s future. Still, this is not just my struggle; it is ours. Israeli blood is not a bargaining chip. The lives of our citizens are not commodities to be negotiated.

It is time for us to stand up for our dignity and our future. Israeli blood is not expendable, and murderers must pay the ultimate moral price. Together, we must demand that Israel confront terror with strength, enforce justice with resolve, and uphold the honor of every life taken.

The writer is an Israeli businessman, thought leader, activist, and host of a Hebrew podcast, The Leadership of Tomorrow.