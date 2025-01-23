The One-China principle cannot be challenged - opinion

Recently, a letter published in The Jerusalem Post deliberately distorted UNGA Resolution 2758, stirring up the so-called “Taiwan sovereignty” and “Taiwan democracy” narratives.

These views severely challenged China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, subverted international justice and conscience, and defied the post-war international order. They are both absurd and dangerous.

First, Taiwan has no so-called sovereignty.

There is but one China in the world. Taiwan, an inalienable part of China, has no so-called sovereignty. This is a fact that has been proven by all history, reality, and law. In the context of “people are masters of the country,” the sovereignty over Taiwan belongs to all Chinese people including Taiwan compatriots. Such claims as “Taiwan is a sovereign, independent country” have no historical or legal basis and are pure nonsense.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Honour guard members stand in formation outside the Great Hall of the People before a presentation ceremony of national medals and honorary titles, ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China September 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO)

Taiwan’s return to China is an inherent component of the post-war international order, which is written in the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation.

The denial of this fact by the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces is a violation of basic international common understanding and historical justice, fully exposing their sinister intent to distort the history of World War II and subvert the post-war order.

Second, UNGA Resolution 2758 has no room for ambiguity.

UNGA Resolution 2758 clearly decided to restore all the rights of the People’s Republic of China at the UN, to recognize the representatives of the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN, and to expel forthwith the representatives of the Taiwan region from the UN and all the organizations related to it.

Once and for all, the resolution resolved the issue of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, at the UN, and made clear that there is no such thing as “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan.” There is no gray zone or room for ambiguity. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Taiwan, a province of China, has no separate status and has no basis, reason, or right to join intergovernmental international organizations composed of sovereign states, including the United Nations.

Since the adoption of the resolution, more than 180 countries in the world, including Israel, have chosen to establish and develop diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle.

Israel recognizes PRC as sole China

The China-Israel Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations clearly states that “the Government of the State of Israel recognizes that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China.”

This fully demonstrates that the one-China principle is where global opinion trends and global justice lies. Denying the one-China principle is sheer self-deception.

Third, the Taiwan question has nothing to do with democracy. It concerns the struggle between secession and anti-secession.

The Taiwan authorities’ true purpose is to seek Taiwan independence rather than democracy. In Taiwan, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are practicing “green autocracy” and “green terror,” which are devoid of democracy and have undermined the interests of Taiwan compatriots.

Externally, they have spared no effort in touting “democracy against autocracy,” but this is only a cover for their real purpose of seeking independence and deceiving other countries into endorsing the Taiwan independence separatist forces.

What the international community expects is win-win cooperation. Provoking bloc confrontation is not only against the trend of the times but also dangerous.

The continued tensions in the Taiwan Strait are caused by the Taiwan authorities’ insistence on seeking independence and their secessionist activities, which is a dangerous attempt to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and a detriment to cross-Strait peace.

I hope all friends in Israel will understand the facts and truth about the Taiwan question through my elaboration, so as to avoid being misled by people with ulterior motives.

The writer is spokesperson of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the State of Israel.