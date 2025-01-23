'America First' changes the dynamic for Israel and Ukraine - opinion

In the complex world of global geopolitics, the America First ideology, articulated by Donald Trump in his inaugural speech, has become a defining narrative for US foreign policy. For nations like Israel and Ukraine, this philosophy transcends mere rhetoric, presenting a strategic conundrum that necessitates strategic recalibration and readiness to adapt to what may become an increasingly insular United States.

Israel has long relied on the United States as a cornerstone of its security strategy. The close-knit cooperation between the two countries has been instrumental, with historic milestones such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the Abraham Accords.

Yet, the inward focus of America First policies brings a layer of unpredictability. Although US assistance is expected to remain steady, Israel must reassess its strategic stance to safeguard its interests.

To ensure its security, Israel should prioritize expanding its defense capabilities. Homegrown systems like the Iron Dome and advancements in cybersecurity and AI should be at the forefront. Increasing production of munitions in the country is essential. Strengthening regional ties, particularly through the Abraham Accords, will also be crucial in reducing dependency on US support.

Diplomatically, Israel must position itself as a stabilizing force against threats like Iran, aligning its objectives with American interests. Some American leaders view Israel as the “tip of the spear” in containing Islamic terror groups worldwide. A worker cleans the stage near Israeli and American flags (credit: REUTERS)

Although many Republican members of the United States Congress are vocal supporters of Israel, under an isolationist leadership that can change. Building bipartisan support within the US political landscape, and knowing where the true support will be, is vital to maintaining an enduring alliance.

Ukraine faces a more difficult challenge

FOR UKRAINE, the America First doctrine presents a more immediate challenge. The ongoing conflict with Russia makes the US alliance indispensable. However, this transactional approach to foreign policy requires Ukraine to demonstrate its strategic value to maintain American support.

Ukraine must frame its conflict as a global struggle for democracy, appealing to the broader international community. Highlighting its contributions to global security and deepening alliances with Europe and NATO will diversify its support base.

Additionally, modernizing its military and bolstering domestic defense production will enhance its resilience. While there is truth to the belief that the only way the Ukrainian-Russia conflict can be resolved is through negotiation, short-shifting Ukraine in the process will only empower Putin’s broader aims, which include an alliance with Iran.

The America First doctrine's prioritization of domestic interests marks a pivotal moment in global power dynamics. Trump's idea to gain control of the Panama Canal and rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America seems no more than bluster for his vision of America First.

For Israel and Ukraine, however, this shift underscores the necessity for strategic adaptability and proactive engagement. These two nations, in particular, must navigate this complex landscape by enhancing their autonomy while reinforcing their roles as indispensable partners to the United States.

Ultimately, “America First” is more than a policy shift – it’s a challenge to the adaptability of America’s allies. For Israel and Ukraine, success will hinge on their ability to align their interests with an inward-looking America, embracing the challenges and opportunities of this new era. The time to fortify their positions on the global stage is now.

Dr. Michael J. Salamon is a psychologist specializing in trauma and abuse. He is director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and is on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY. Louis Libin is an expert in military strategies and innovation, and advises and teaches military innovation, wireless systems, and emergency communications at military colleges and agencies. He founded a consulting group for emergency management, cybersecurity, IP, and communications.