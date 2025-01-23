How Israel is winning the war against progressive elites - opinion

In Israel, they like to say that they are fighting a war on seven fronts: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Yemen, the West Bank, and Iraq. But the truth is that Israel has fought, and with great success, against one more front, which is not talked about much: the front of the global left and progressive activists.

This front encompasses a network of activists, academics, and media that often cast Israel in a negative light, focusing on narratives of colonialism and oppression. Israel's victory in this campaign is perhaps the most important for the future of the world.

Just as Donald Trump stood up to the dangerous alliance between the progressive leftist academia-media and managed to break their control in the United States, so too did Benjamin Netanyahu: he did not break down under pressure and did not surrender.

The Palestinians in Gaza have only one weapon to win wars: They are incapable of dealing with Israel's military strength. They can certainly hurt Israel, and unfortunately, they hurt it very much on October 7th.

But it is clear that if Israel wants to, it will occupy Gaza and destroy Hamas. Yet, Hamas has always played the same game – it started attacking Israel but, as soon as it incurred losses, it started crying pretending Pallywood style they are the victims, claiming Israel is starving and killing women and children. Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (credit: SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS)

Critics argue that Netanyahu's policies have escalated conflicts, potentially alienating allies and fostering global anti-Israel sentiment.

Yet, this perspective often overlooks the strategic complexities of confronting terrorist groups like Hamas, which exploit civilian locations.

On October 7th, Sinwar thought Israel would bomb back, but after a month or two, his propaganda and lies machine would kick into action.

We know their method: a combination of pro-Palestinian terrorist supporters demonstrating in squares in Europe, media that prioritizes "human rights" narratives over honest reporting providing the full context, including the actions of Hamas, and governments swayed by this propaganda, demanding a “ceasefire” from Israel to save Hamas from its justly deserved destruction.

Benjamin Netanyahu stood his ground against this international pressure, affecting the UN and even the decisions of the Biden administration. He knew that this time, after the horrors of October 7, Hamas must not be allowed to win. Even at the cost of a personal arrest warrant issued by the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netanyahu knew he was facing historic crossroads.

The dangerous alliance of academia-leftist media that has taken over the discourse could bring about the end of the West, backed with zeal policies and theories like "post-colonialism." These theories often simplify the complex historical and cultural context of Israel.

Netanyahu, a historian and statesman, knew his historic mission was not to give up. This connection is strong and powerful, but slowly, the public in the West understands that it is a cultural and religious war that has been waged against Israel, and we must all wake up before western civilization loses.

Donald Trump is being persecuted by these very elites who despise him. But Trump spoke over their heads, directly to the American public.

Hijacked by the extreme progressive left

For 4 years, he has been going from rally to rally and from podcast to podcast, personally reaching millions of people to deliver his messages. The United States has been hijacked by the extreme progressive left, for whom the terrorist is good, and the white man is bad. We must restore the United States of Sanity.

In his inauguration speech, Trump said that from now on, there are two genders in the United States: male and female. It's not such an important issue, but it is symbolic and clear, reflecting a return to common sense against academic theories that challenge traditional norms. Trump's statement is exactly what tens of millions of Americans expect: to stop playing with their brains.

And that's precisely what Netanyahu has done in Gaza. When the progressive movement starts to explain that the terrorist is the poor guy, suffering from oppression and the only one having the right to defend himself, Netanyahu comes and says no: Enough with these theories.

Anyone who murders children deserves to be terminated. Terrorist organizations must be removed to hell. Shout “genocide” as much as you want. We will destroy Hamas. We will win in the eighth arena, and therewith the entire war. For the sake of Israel, the USA, the West, and above all – for the sake of humanity.

Srulik Einhorn is the founder of www.perception.media, a strategic adviser, and a creative director to world leaders.