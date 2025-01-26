Mr. President: Stay the course! The pursuit of peace requires sustained pressure - editorial

On Friday morning in Petah Tikva, the Gilboa family’s home was filled with quiet anticipation. Noam Gilboa, 15, paced the living room, clutching her phone as the television played endless updates. Then came the news they had waited over a year to hear: her sister Daniella was finally coming home.

When the family saw her on television, Noam admitted, “Wow, I imagined her totally different. It brought back all the emotions I’ve had this past year.”

This moment of reunion, one of hope and relief, would not have been possible without your leadership, President Donald Trump. Your decisive actions helped secure the release of Daniella and three other young women who had been held captive by Hamas for 477 harrowing days. These victories, however, are only the beginning.

Yet the road ahead remains fraught with challenges: Hamas’s calculated manipulation, such as releasing videos of hostages thanking their captors in Arabic, reminds the world of the group’s continued attempts to control the narrative.

In one such video, Daniella is seen saying, “Thank you to the Al-Qassam Brigades for the good care,” while Naama Levy added, “Inshallah, may it be a happy day, the best day, and may we all be okay.” These carefully staged displays are a reminder that Hamas is not a trustworthy partner. The four hostages released by Hamas on Saturday, January 25 2025. (credit: screenshot)

The White House aptly called this moment a “celebration” of diplomacy, stating, “Today the world celebrates as President Trump secured the release of four more Israeli hostages who were, for far too long, held against their will by Hamas in horrific conditions.”

And yet, Mr. President, this is no time to take your foot off the gas. The pursuit of peace in the Middle East requires sustained pressure, particularly as Hamas continues its gamesmanship.

For the families of over 80 hostages still held in Gaza, this is far from the end of the battle. Hamas promised to release Arbel Yehud, a young woman abducted together with her boyfriend in October 2023, though such promises should be taken with skepticism.

Videos of hostages holding Hamas “gift bags” and release certificates only serve to illustrate the regime’s cynicism. None of this theatrics erases the brutality that brought these young women into captivity in the first place. Yet even through the multiple layers of propaganda, their remarkable strength as hostages still shines through.

Liri Albag's words upon her return – "I love you, citizens of Israel, and IDF soldiers who did everything for us" – are a proof of what DNA she and her friends are made out of.

Trump's commitment to returning all the hostages

President Trump, your administration has committed to working alongside Israel to secure the release of all remaining hostages and to push for peace in the region. But let us be clear: Hamas cannot be allowed to regroup, rearm, or use these agreements to their advantage. Already, the terrorist group has started declaring that Israel violates its commitments: “We are waiting for the occupation to withdraw according to the terms of the agreement.”

The people of Israel hope you will continue with the same determination and focus that brought us to this day. The hostages’ return is a step forward, but the path to peace demands that it be reminded daily of who holds the cards in this negotiation. This is about justice, security, and the right of every Israeli to live free from the threat of terror.

Let me repeat that this is your chance to cement your legacy as a leader who brought dramatic progress toward one of the world’s most intractable conflicts. As your administration has mentioned, receiving the Nobel Peace Prize would be an apt recognition.

However, peace should not come at the expense of Israel’s security or dignity. As Daniella’s mother, Orli, told her daughter upon their reunion, “You’re a lioness.”

The same can be said of Israel – a nation that has faced adversity with courage and resolve.

President Trump, stay the course. Continue standing with Israel through these troubled times and holding Hamas accountable. Together, we can ensure that this liberation of the hostages is not just a triumph of diplomacy but a milestone on the path to lasting peace. The world is watching, and Israel is counting on you.