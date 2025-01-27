Memory is identity: Lessons from El Salvador on Holocaust Remembrance Day - opinion

As we approach International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, I find myself reflecting on the profound connection between memory and identity—a theme that crystallized during my recent visit to El Salvador. This journey, part of the emissary mission across North and Central America called 'Bedein - Agents of Hope,' highlighted the healing power of embracing our past, culture, and unique identity.

A question of identity

In today’s world, there is a growing call for authenticity alongside an equally loud call to question every aspect of our identity. This duality teaches us an essential lesson: solutions to modern struggles—whether personal or collective—can only be found by reconnecting to our roots: our past, our truth, our homeland, our family, and our culture.

While sitting with a Jewish American-El Salvadoran friend, she posed a compelling question: "What is the legitimacy of touring trauma sites, such as those from the October 7th massacre in the Gaza envelope? Is our collective identity destined to be rooted in negative experiences"?

Her question struck a chord. As Jews, much of our shared narrative is built on moments of trauma and resilience. The Holocaust, expulsions, pogroms—these experiences have shaped us. But is this narrative sufficient to sustain us? Should we continue exposing ourselves to painful realities, or is there another way to view our identity? The Avalos Family in Armenia, El Salvador, part of the Shavey Israel Community (credit: Courtesy)

I believe the answer lies in remembrance—a practice that roots us in truth and allows for healing. Remembering is essential for dealing with trauma. Studies on trauma healing reveal a universal truth: the only way forward is through reconnecting with oneself. That connection often begins by embracing the past.

El Salvador: Lessons in resilience

El Salvador, a country that endured decades of civil war and gang violence, is now emerging from its trauma. The nation’s current leadership is focused on modernization, with visible markers of Americanization such as Starbucks and Wendy’s. Yet, amidst these changes, there’s a growing realization: to truly heal, El Salvador must reconnect with its unique identity and culture.

One inspiring example is Camilo Menendez, Founder and CEO of Palo Verde Sustainable Hotel in El Zonte, El Salvador. Camilo left El Salvador to study in Europe but chose to return during the height of the gang wars, believing in his country’s potential. His hotel is not just a business; it’s a testament to sustainable practices and community empowerment. From employing local workers to sourcing materials from nearby farms, Camilo’s efforts are rooted in a deep connection to his homeland. His story underscores an essential truth: healing begins when we embrace our past and our culture.

Similarly, I encountered Finca Marina Cumbre Farm, a family-owned business focused on connecting people to their land and cultivating coffee in a nature-respecting way. Another example is Rodrigo Moreno, owner of hotels and cafés, highlights the treasures of El Salvador—its nature, food, and people. These visions empower individuals and entire communities, offering a blueprint for true resilience.

The power of memory

This realization resonates deeply with Holocaust remembrance. Memory is more than an act of looking back; it’s a connection to who we are. In El Salvador, I also met Jewish converts—individuals who chose to reconnect with their roots, guided by the organization Shavei Israel. While the process of conversion itself is often surrounded by controversy, it’s essential to focus on the individuals and their profound journeys. Despite logistical and financial hurdles, their dedication to Judaism highlights the transformative power of identity.

In contrast, I also encountered a Jewish individual from the United States who was disconnected from Israel, critical of its significance, and spreading falsehoods about it. This contrast between those yearning to connect and those choosing to disconnect raises vital questions about the role of memory and identity in our lives.

Connecting the past to the present

In my lectures on Holocaust remembrance, including one titled "Courage and Memory," I emphasize the importance of drawing strength from the past. When I guide tours at trauma sites, such as the burnt vehicle compound in the Gaza envelope, I frame the narrative not solely around pain but also resilience. Yet, there’s a delicate balance: how do we honor the past without letting it overwhelm us?

The answer lies in the power of connection—connection to our history, our culture, and ultimately to ourselves. Connecting to our past is really connecting to our future. As Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks expressed, while we cannot change the past, with memory we can make a better future. In today’s world, where so many lies aim to sever people from their roots, the act of reconnecting to one’s identity is the true path to healing. It’s the lesson El Salvador teaches, the truth Holocaust remembrance reinforces, and the approach we must adopt in confronting today’s challenges.

A call to action

On this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, let us reflect on the power of memory. Whether in the context of the Holocaust, October 7th, or the struggles of a nation like El Salvador, remembering isn’t just about honoring the past. It’s about connecting to our true identity—our culture, our history, our resilience—and using that connection to heal and grow.

Let us ask ourselves: What does it mean to remember today? For Israelis, for Jews in the Diaspora, and for the global community? And how can this act of remembering create a future rooted in hope, strength, and identity?

Adi Rabinowitz Bedein is a descendent of Holocaust survivors, a Holocaust educator, a certified tour guide in Yad Vashem, an International lecturer and the founding director of The Network for Innovative Holocaust Education and a tour guide at the October 7th Burnt Vehicles Compound.