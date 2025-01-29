How Kamala Harris ended a political career with just one line - opinion

Kamala Harris’s political future was derailed in 2024 by a single, controversial decision: her public criticism of Israel during its war with Hamas. While many factors played a role in her loss in the presidential elections, her break with America’s closest ally in the Middle East ultimately sealed her fate.

Harris’s gamble to distance herself from Israel backfired, and the consequences were felt in the ballot boxes of crucial swing states. The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 people, and taking over 200 hostages, and sending thousands of rockets into Israeli cities,.

The assault was unprovoked, brutal, and deadly. Israel, as any nation would, responded with military force, aiming to dismantle Hamas’s terror infrastructure in Gaza. Despite Israel’s efforts to minimize civilian casualties, the narrative was shaped around Gaza’s suffering, not Hamas’s responsibility.

It was in this volatile environment that Harris made a critical decision. Instead of unequivocally standing by Israel, she chose to call for a ceasefire. Her comments, made in August 2024, included a reiteration of Israel’s right to defend itself but also criticism of its military actions.

Harris's words may have seemed measured to some – a call for peace in the face of rising civilian casualties. But for Israel's supporters, it was a betrayal. Her criticism played directly into Hamas's propaganda, casting doubt on America's commitment to its closest ally in the region. At a time when Israel was fighting for its survival against a terrorist group that had sworn to wipe it off the map, Harris's stance felt like abandonment.

The consequences of her decision were immediate and severe. Pro-Israel groups and prominent Jewish leaders were quick to condemn her comments. For many Jewish voters, particularly in Pennsylvania, Harris’s remarks were a betrayal of values they held dear: the defense of democracy, freedom, and Israel’s right to exist in peace.

Harris had hoped her criticism would appeal to younger, progressive voters who increasingly favored a “balanced” approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But her plan backfired. Instead of rallying progressives, her stance divided the Democratic base.

Alienated constituents

While some applauded her call for a ceasefire, others – mainly Jewish and pro-Israel voters – felt alienated.

It was a political miscalculation that ended Harris’s career. The damage wasn’t just among Israel’s supporters but also within her party, as key supporters in battleground states felt betrayed.

Exit polls revealed a dramatic shift: Harris lost significant Jewish support compared to previous Democratic candidates, such as Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Additionally, Arab-American voters in states like Michigan, whom she hoped to energize with her stance, remained divided. Her appeal to younger voters was lukewarm at best, and her criticism of Israel became a weapon her opponent could exploit.

WHILE HARRIS struggled to recover from the fallout, Donald Trump saw an opportunity. Trump, always the opportunist, wasted no time in capitalizing on her controversial stance. He framed Harris’s comments as evidence of weakness, indecision, and a lack of moral clarity.

As Trump rallied his base, Harris’s once-strong support in critical states began to erode. Trump’s messaging resonated with voters who valued moral clarity, and they turned out in political events to back him. The results were as expected: Harris’s base was fragmented, while Trump’s supporters felt emboldened.

What was supposed to be a progressive shift in foreign policy had instead become a defining vulnerability. And Trump, a master of leveraging such weaknesses, capitalized on every moment. The fallout from Harris’s decision highlights a deeper issue: the US-Israel alliance is not just political – it’s foundational to American values.

For decades, both Republican and Democratic administrations have supported Israel, seeing its survival as essential to the broader goals of peace, democracy, and stability in the Middle East. This alliance is rooted in shared values – and for most Americans, supporting Israel is not just about foreign policy, it’s about standing with a nation that represents the democratic ideals they hold dear.

When Harris chose to criticize Israel, she gambled with that bond. In a time of war, when Israel was fighting an existential threat from Hamas, Harris’s hesitation to fully stand by the Jewish state undermined the very value that Americans, in both parties, have held in common for generations: the global defense of democracy.

Her failure to recognize the power of this alliance and the profound moral clarity it represents cost her dearly.

In the end, Harris’s stance on Israel didn’t just cost her the election – it sent a message about the dangers of the entire Democratic party. If the Left does not value Israel as a staunch ally of the United States, it may never regain the Jewish vote.

As the ceasefire in Gaza holds for now, one thing is clear. In a world where moral clarity is increasingly rare, standing with Israel is still a political and ethical necessity. Kamala Harris failed to do that – and paid the price with her political career.

The writer is a high school student from Great Neck, New York, passionate about advocacy and government. Through his writing and activism, he engages others in meaningful conversations about US politics, international relations, and Israel’s significance as both a homeland for the Jewish people and a key ally of the United States.