Unity can only be earned by action - editorial

The appointment of Yechiel Leiter as Israel’s new ambassador to the US comes at a time of significant challenges in the Israel-US relationship. Leiter’s role is more critical than ever, as he seeks to navigate increasing political polarization, shifting attitudes within the American Jewish community, and a world where support for Israel can no longer be taken for granted.

Leiter has set a clear and ambitious tone for his tenure. “I’ll speak in every synagogue, regardless of denomination, that will have me,” he told The Jerusalem Post. This approach aims to mend divides within the American Jewish community, where tensions between liberal and Orthodox Jews have grown. The legacy of previous ambassadors, such as Ron Dermer, who were seen as favoring Orthodox perspectives, left liberal Jews feeling alienated.

But this inclusivity won’t be an easy task. Reform and Conservative Jews, many of whom feel sidelined by Israeli policies on issues such as conversion, prayer spaces at the Western Wall, and judicial reforms, require more than diplomatic overtures. However, these conversations must also address substantive policy concerns, not just focus on unity.

Beyond the Jewish community, Leiter faces the growing polarization in US politics. “Israel has historically been a bipartisan issue, and it’s crucial that we keep it that way,” he said. Yet the reality is more complicated. While Republicans remain staunch allies, significant portions of the Democratic Party have grown increasingly critical of Israeli policies, particularly regarding settlements and relations with Palestinians.

The ambassador’s decision to divide his initial outreach equally between Republicans and Democrats demonstrates his recognition of this challenge. However, it will require careful navigation to bridge the gap without alienating one side or the other.

One of the most significant challenges Leiter highlighted is the changing relationship with Evangelical Christians, a traditionally strong base of support for Israel. “We’re seeing a generation of Evangelical Christians that feels less connected to Israel than their predecessors,” he noted. Younger Evangelicals, more focused on social justice issues, are less likely to view Israel as central to their faith. Leiter’s challenge will be to reinvigorate this connection while addressing their concerns, a task that demands both sensitivity and strategic messaging.

The aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks has added another layer of complexity to the US-Israel relationship. While these events sparked renewed solidarity among some American Jews, they also intensified criticism of Israel’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank. Leiter acknowledged the dual nature of this moment, saying, “American Jews who were once distant are now rediscovering their connection to Israel. My goal is to be there for them during this critical moment of reflection and reconnection.” Yet this renewed connection could be fleeting unless Israel addresses deeper concerns about its policies and actions.

The Biden administration’s relationship with Israel presents additional hurdles. While publicly supportive, the administration has voiced concerns about settlement expansion, judicial reforms, and other policies seen as undermining democratic values. “We need to show that Israel is not aligned with one party but remains a cause that transcends politics,” Leiter emphasized. Maintaining this balance will be essential as Israel seeks to preserve its bipartisan standing in Washington.

Despite these challenges, Leiter remains optimistic about the potential for unity. "This isn't about picking sides; it's about building relationships with Jews, Christians, Republicans, and Democrats alike," he said. His vision of bringing diverse groups together reflects the belief that Israel's strength lies in its ability to unite people around shared values.

The stakes for Israel’s new ambassador to the US have rarely been higher. As Leiter himself put it, “Our strength comes from unity, and that’s the message I intend to carry forward in my work as ambassador.” But unity cannot simply be declared – it must be earned through action. Building bridges across divides, whether within the Jewish community, between political parties, or with younger generations, requires patience, empathy, and a willingness to listen.