HTS are aiming to create Taliban-style Sharia government - opinion

After Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham seized power and Bashar al-Assad’s regime fell, Afghanization fears spread through Syria. The new Syrian administration’s leader, Abu Mohammed al-Julani, has worked to present a different picture.

During a TV interview, he stressed that Syria and Afghanistan differ in their traditions. He described Afghanistan as tribal while portraying Syria as having a different mindset, and he affirmed his support for women’s education.

Despite these assurances, Julani’s words have not eased worldwide concerns about Syria’s new rulers. People fear the country will shift from Ba’athist rule to religious control, masked by claims of following the Syrian majority’s will to dodge accusations of enforcing strict religious governance.

The new Syrian leaders have not fully adopted the Afghan model, though social media debates about their past continue. Instead, they seek to build a political image that regional and world powers might accept.

Their justice minister stands out both for his concerning past actions and statements and his current "new" ideas. The Salvation Government in Idlib appears to serve as their guide.

Julani’s appointment of ministers who have worked for the Salvation Government appears like a reward to his allies for their victory. This brings little hope, as they have given ministry posts to foreigners – implying that Syria lacked qualified people to manage this transition.

Such self-isolation and mistrust mirror the errors of Islamic groups that once ruled other Arab countries – errors that led to their downfall.

Syria to follow Sharia?

Rather than establish new governing principles first, these leaders rushed to hint at sweeping changes in Syrian courts. They set aside the constitution and regular laws to make Sharia the main source of law. This raises a basic question: how does one build a state without standard laws and a constitution?

The question centers not on Sharia but on its implementation method and timing. Rushing to reshape courts around one ideology in a secular state with diverse religious and ethnic groups will hurt women’s rights, minority rights, and religious freedoms.

Justice Minister Shadi al-Waisi uses popular will as his reason for pushing Sharia law forward. His words raise real fears about their plans. The Afghan Taliban government uses these same arguments to justify strict religious rule, always claiming majority support – claims that fail every real test. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The new leaders’ appointment of Waisi as justice minister, given his record in Idlib and poor qualifications, has sparked early fights about minority rights. Waisi worsened matters by discussing sensitive topics openly, claiming religious rule through parliament would win acceptance at home and abroad.

Julani and his allies want a system Syrians will reject. The current setup will fade as more Idlib government figures take control of new Syria. They have blocked all outside leadership except for Maysaa Sabreen, who runs Syria’s Central Bank. She was likely chosen because Julani and his allies had no qualified candidates for this technical role, while her appointment lets them claim that they support women.

No one wishes failure for the new Syria or strives to bring it about. Our region has grown weary of wars and conflict. All seek peace, stability, and unity. These newcomers from extreme terrorist groups must now prove themselves.

Trust takes time to build, so they must show their worth through actions rather than words. Many around us have spoken well and raised various banners over the years.

Yet few have worked for their countries’ good, and fewer still have avoided the paths that breed anger and create space for terrorism and extremism – with all their known disastrous sequels.

The writer is a political analyst from the United Arab Emirates and a former Federal National Council candidate.