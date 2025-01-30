The clear and urgent need for Evangelical trips to Israel - opinion

Israel’s relationship with the United States is at a critical juncture. Among its most loyal and vocal allies have been American Evangelical Christians, whose unwavering support has long been a cornerstone of US-Israel relations. But cracks are beginning to show.

According to a recent Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) publication, a growing segment of young Evangelicals is becoming less enamored of Israel, leaving the future of this vital partnership at risk.

To secure this relationship for the long term, Israel must act boldly and launch an ambitious initiative to rekindle Evangelical passion for Israel and strengthen this alliance for generations to come.

Evangelical influence on US politics, as illustrated by the newly reelected Trump administration, is decisive.

The appointment of Mike Huckabee, an Evangelical Christian and vocal supporter of Israel, as the new US ambassador to Jerusalem underscores the pro-Israel orientation of the administration. His long-standing commitment to Israel highlights a unique opportunity to deepen the bond between Evangelicals and the Jewish state.

This bond, however, cannot be taken for granted. Some younger Evangelicals, shaped by cultural and academic environments, are increasingly critical of Israel, the JPPI study warns. This shift is a wake-up call. Israel risks losing a vital ally in its battle for legitimacy and support in the global arena and must respond with resolute creativity.

ISRAEL HAS already demonstrated the power of targeted outreach. Birthright Israel has successfully deepened connections between young Diaspora Jews and Israel, offering transformative trips that instill a lifelong attachment to the Jewish state. Participants return with a renewed sense of identity and a commitment to advocate for Israel’s security and prosperity.

Birthright for Evangelicals?

This model offers a blueprint for a bold new initiative: Birthright for Evangelicals. The mission? To bring 10,000 young Evangelicals to Israel by 2026.

These trips would offer more than just tourism. Participants would walk through biblical history, meet Israeli leaders, and witness the challenges and triumphs of modern Israel. Crucially, they would connect with Israeli peers, including soldiers. These relationships would highlight shared values and struggles and forge a deep emotional connection to Israel.

While the primary goal of such a program would be to deepen participants' understanding and appreciation of Israel, it could also have a broader impact. Some participants may become advocates for Israel on their campuses and in their communities, countering anti-Israel narratives and fostering dialogue.

This initiative would create synergies with existing pro-Israel Jewish groups on campuses, working side by side to build coalitions that promote Israel’s image and values to the next generation.

To make this a reality, Israel must establish a dedicated funding structure. A joint fund, financed by the Israeli government, American Evangelical organizations, and major Jewish institutions like the Jewish Agency and Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), would embody the shared commitment to this alliance. The investment would pay off.

Israel’s global legitimacy, security, and prosperity depend on the strength of its alliances. Evangelicals have long been a bedrock of support, but this foundation must be reinforced to weather the challenges of a changing world. By launching Birthright for Evangelicals, Israel could inspire a new generation, create enduring partnerships, and ensure that the flame of Evangelical support for Israel continues to burn brightly.

By working with pro-Israel Jewish groups on campuses, this initiative could amplify efforts to defend Israel, counter misinformation, and build a united front for the future. The opportunity is clear, the need is urgent, and the time to act is now.

The writer, a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, co-authored, with Dr. Shlomo Fischer, a recent JPPI publication, American Evangelicals, Jews, and Israel.