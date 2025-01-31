Gaza’s future hinges on reuniting under PLO, launching real reconstruction - opinion

As the Muslim saying goes, “He who does not thank people does not thank God.” Gratitude must, therefore, be extended to all the countries that contributed to the cessation of the brutal aggression against our people, the people of Palestine—Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, some European countries, and the US under the Donald Trump administration.

Since an end was announced to the brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza, the world has been confused about what to call the post-aggression period. Some call it “the day after.”

This term has been frequently mentioned since the start of the aggression and up until today. When talking about “the day after,” the discussion revolves around who is to manage Gaza and how, with many racing to propose plans as if Gaza were an orphan without affiliations and not an essential part of the Palestinian state.

Gaza and its people have suffered greatly due to the division of the Palestinian homeland and the separation of Gaza from the modern Palestinian geographical map.

Recently, a group of Gazans with representative roles in various elected councils from grassroots institutions, private sector organizations, and civil society institutions have demanded the return of Gaza to Palestinian legitimacy. They argue that those who should govern it are representatives of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), the most comprehensive Palestinian Arab body representing all Palestinian factions and groups. Palestinian Hamas terrorists stand guard before the release of hostages in the southern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

All forces outside this broad framework must integrate into the PLO to restore Palestinian representation in all its factions and parties now, not tomorrow. This move will serve to avoid further political disputes, which do not benefit any citizen, especially in the upcoming phase of relief, reconstruction, and building a genuine future.

Let us look at the neighboring Arab countries of Syria and Lebanon and apply their experiences. Both states saw inevitable change and engaged their political frameworks in drawing a new image for themselves, gradually compelling the world to recognize them as agents of change.

Palestinians don't lack anything in comparison

We Palestinians don't lack anything in terms of intellect, thinkers, or experts in various fields such as health, engineering, relief, and reconstruction. What we do lack is human and personal willpower. Enough with the conflicts, especially about the future of Palestine and Gaza in particular.

The people of Gaza, Palestine, and their friends—Arabs, Muslims, and others—have the necessary resources to achieve this goal with excellence and in a distinctive manner.

Genuine Palestinian willpower is required, and we must empower those with the capability and expertise to achieve our realistic dream of restoring both the people and the land.

The destruction that has occurred in the months since October 7, 2023 requires all resources, expertise, and capacities to be reversed. We know this will take decades, but we must take the first step, which is to unite behind one leader and one heart, closing the chapter of the past without looking back.

Let us look to the future with a visionary outlook, free from selfish partisan views. What has brought us here is partisan and factional conflict, not differences of opinion. The vast majority of people are not affiliated with any faction and are telling everyone, “Enough is enough.”

Here I stand, and call upon His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas in his capacity as the head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization to take genuine initiative. If the major factions still have disagreements, they must resolve them away from Gaza and Palestine, because enough is enough.

Gaza, the Gaza of our fathers and grandfathers, the Gaza of history, present, and future, has been utterly devastated in every sense.

Gaza is calling, first to the Palestinians, and then to the Arab and international community, once again saying, “Enough is enough.”