False victory: Why Hamas sells the illusion of triumph as Gaza lies in ruin - opinion

Since the beginning of the recent ceasefire deal, a new and ridiculous narrative has emerged – one that Hamas and its terror supporters in the West are trying to convince the rest of the world.

Since the fighting between Israel and Hamas stopped, social media has flooded with images of Gazans celebrating a so-called “victory.” Hamas terrorists have finally shed their civilian clothes, used to blend into crowds and go unnoticed, and have put on their uniforms and weapons to present as if they are victorious and still on top.

Anyone with common sense understands that nothing about Gaza right now resembles a victory. After 16 months of war, Gaza lies in ruins, its infrastructure shattered and its society set back by half a century.

Hamas’s leadership is crippled, half of its fighters have been killed, entire neighborhoods have been wiped out, and hundreds of thousands of civilians are displaced. Yet, despite this devastation, Hamas and its allies are aggressively pushing a different story.

Who in their right mind would look at the devastation in Gaza right now and think this is what a victory looks like? Displaced Palestinians make their way back to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip on January 27, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

Hamas and Hezbollah have long mastered the art of misinformation, using it to whitewash their own terrorism and war crimes. Their latest effort follows the same pattern: seize control of the narrative, manipulate public perception, and absolve themselves of any responsibility for the suffering they have inflicted.

The truth is that Hamas knew exactly what it was doing when it launched its brutal attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The slaughter of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 251 hostages was never about military strategy or Palestinian liberation.

It was about inciting war. Hamas understood that Israel would retaliate, and it was prepared to use Palestinian suffering as a weapon. Since then, it has deliberately propagated Holocaust distortions and weaponized the term “genocide” to gain international sympathy and shield itself from accountability.

And now? The very same terrorists who butchered civilians in their homes and are responsible for the devastation in Gaza are setting up theatrical propaganda hostage releases with banners that say “Palestine – the victory of the oppressed people vs the Nazi Zionism.”

They are not victors; they are the architects of their own people's misery. Their so-called "resistance" has led to thousands of Palestinian deaths, the destruction of entire communities, and a future that looks bleaker than ever.

This is not a victory. It is a tragedy.

Meanwhile, Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, their fates uncertain. Thousands of families on both sides are grieving losses too painful to comprehend. The war has left scars that will take generations to heal.

Yet Hamas continues to sell the illusion of triumph, hoping the world will look past the devastation they have wrought. Don’t be fooled. Hamas has never had a plan for Palestinian prosperity – only destruction.

Its leadership thrives on chaos and suffering, using civilians as human shields while they hide safely in tunnels. The only future Hamas offers is one of perpetual war, poverty, and despair.

Hamas has no future to offer the Palestinian people, and as long as they remain in power and Gazans continue to buy into their propaganda, they will continue to suffer at their hands.

Real victory will never come through jihad or terror. It will only come when the Palestinian people reject Hamas’s tyranny and choose a path of peace, progress, and true liberation.

The writer is the co-founder and CEO of Social Lite Creative, a digital marketing firm that specializes in geopolitics.