A blueprint for sustainable peace: The White House and Middle East waters - opinion

In light of recent geopolitical shifts, including President Donald Trump’s pivotal meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, followed by anticipated engagements with King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, the Middle East stands at a critical crossroads. This meeting signals not just a realignment of strategic interests but also an opportunity to redefine the region’s approach to sustainable peace.

Beyond discussions of security realignments – such as the transfer of displaced Hamas-controlled Gaza populations and the strategic reassessment of territories in southern Lebanon and Syria – lies an urgent, often overlooked priority: regional water diplomacy. The Trump-Netanyahu dialogue offers a unique platform to spotlight this issue, emphasizing the intersection of environmental stability with geopolitical security.

Water diplomacy and civil diplomacy

Water diplomacy and regional sustainable tourism emerge as powerful methods of civil diplomacy, fostering connections beyond political agreements. They cultivate grassroots cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to environmental stewardship.

Israel must seize this moment to champion the next phase of the Abraham Accords, advancing a vision of sustainable peace rooted in environmental cooperation. The shared water sources of the Middle East – the Tigris, Euphrates, Nile, Jordan, and the Dead Sea – are in critical decline. These biblical lifelines are under threat from overextraction, pollution, and climate change, exacerbating regional instability. According to the United Nations, the Middle East and North Africa are the world’s most water-stressed regions (UN Water Report, 2021). Meter-high mineral chimneys. The Dead Sea, Israel. (credit: Anna Arinova. Via Shutterstock)

A model for regional cooperation

With the support of the current US administration, Israel and the Abraham Accords nations can establish a global model for regional civil diplomacy. Environmental stewardship, water conservation, and sustainability are universal values that transcend political boundaries. My global work in sustainable tourism demonstrates how cross-border environmental projects and leadership programs cultivate genuine peace through mutual respect and shared purpose.

Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu reflects the potential for US-led diplomatic efforts to extend beyond traditional security concerns and address foundational issues like water security. Integrating water diplomacy into the Abraham Accords framework could foster deeper ties among signatory nations while setting a precedent for future agreements.

Saving the Dead Sea as a regional model

Now is the time for decisive action to protect and restore the region’s most vital water bodies, particularly the Dead Sea, which has been shrinking at an alarming rate of over one meter per year (Geological Survey of Israel, 2022). The first focus must be saving the Dead Sea within its regional context, transforming it into a positive symbol of regional cooperation.

This model case can reflect broader efforts to manage major Middle Eastern water sources, advancing water management, innovation, conflict resolution, and sustainable tourism.

The Dead Sea requires freshwater – not saltwater – to sustain its levels. Success in regional water management to save the Dead Sea will not only halt its decline but also provide solutions for water-scarce populations across the region. Effective management of the Dead Sea’s water sources can serve as a proof of concept, demonstrating how cooperation over shared resources can meet both environmental and humanitarian needs.

A comprehensive regional strategy must prioritize the rehabilitation of the Jordan River and its key tributaries – the Yarmouk River in southern Syria, the Arnon River (Wadi Mujib) in Jordan, and other essential streams, including the Degania Dam at the Sea of Galilee, another critical water source for the Jordan River (Israel Water Authority, 2023).

This vision calls for Israel, alongside its global water management expertise, to collaborate with more MENA countries under the US administration’s guidance. The Abraham Accords can evolve into “Abraham Accords 2.0,” where nations sit around the same round table, advancing shared environmental goals through civil diplomacy.

Key measures for sustainable peace:

1. Restoring natural water flow: Enforce the removal of unauthorized water pumps – estimated at around 1,000 on the Jordanian side – to allow the Jordan River’s natural course to replenish the Dead Sea.

2. Desalination and water security initiatives: Jordan’s acute water scarcity demands immediate solutions. Constructing a large-scale desalination plant in Aqaba will provide sustainable drinking water, reduce Jordan’s dependency on Israeli water resources, and foster regional cooperation to save the Dead Sea (Jordan Ministry of Water and Irrigation, 2023).

3. Sustainable water management in Syria: The Syrian civil war, partly fueled by water mismanagement, highlights the dire consequences of environmental neglect. Overextraction of groundwater led to widespread drought and mass displacement, intensifying conflict. The Yarmouk River in southern Syria should be proclaimed by Israel and managed through regional cooperation, opening an environmental diplomatic arm with any Syrian governing regime. Regional cooperation can support sustainable water solutions as part of broader stabilization efforts.

4. Invest in sustainable tourism: Governments and private sector stakeholders should collaborate to develop ecotourism initiatives that highlight the region’s natural and cultural treasures while promoting conservation.

5. Strengthen people-to-people diplomacy: NGOs and civil society organizations play a crucial role in fostering people-to-people connections. Their work should be supported and expanded to build a sustainable infrastructure for peace.

Water, peace, and the promise of Abraham Accords 2.0

The Abraham Accords represent an unprecedented opportunity to integrate water diplomacy and regional sustainable tourism into peacebuilding frameworks. Joint initiatives in water management, environmental education, and sustainable tourism can nurture a culture of shared responsibility. This transcends politics – it is about securing the future for hundreds of millions who depend on these precious resources.

Regional leaders must act with urgency and vision, transforming water from a source of conflict into a catalyst for cooperation. The Trump-Netanyahu meeting at the White House underscores this potential, offering a rare diplomatic opening to position water diplomacy and regional sustainable tourism as cornerstone civil diplomacy methods for lasting peace. The Abraham Accords have opened the door – now it is our responsibility to step through, guided by the conviction that water, the essence of life, can also be the foundation of enduring peace.

The writer is a photojournalist, conservationist, and the founder of the Dead Sea Revival Project and MENA Ecotourism.