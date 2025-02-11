Good people instinctively see the evil of Hamas - opinion

All it takes is a quick perusal of US and world media coverage of the release of the Israeli hostages to realize that the highlight is not the hostages; it is the success of Hamas.

Hamas, if pictures can tell a story, has not been defeated.

While there are periodic pictures of destruction in Gaza and while everyone knows that US President Donald Trump described Gaza as “a demolition zone,” the pictures splayed across newspapers and the videos shown are of Hamas terrorists in starched and crisp uniforms running the hostage show.

To be honest, the only sunken, emaciated people we see starving in Gaza is this last group of kidnapped Israelis, those that were transferred this past Shabbat morning. And it all plays into a greater Hamas plan.

There is no doubt that part of Hamas’s strategy is to show the world – especially the Arabic and Muslim world – that they have not been defeated. The videos of the transfers are all over the Western media and throughout the Arabic and Muslim media. Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami, hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, are released by Hamas militants as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, February 8, 2025. (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

The videos that Hamas itself posts are specially curated to perpetuate the story – the myth, that it is still very strong.

Through pictures, Hamas wants to convey that Israel is not all-powerful, while it remains a serious fighting force.

These images are filmed, curated, and posted by Hamas for their propaganda purposes – and they are very successful.

Their strategy is working

The images we see attest to Hamas’s success. Their strategy is working. During each and every transfer of kidnapped Israelis, we see Hamas and sometimes Islamic Jihad terrorists in new, pristine, pressed uniforms. Their black masks are clean. Their bandanas are brand new. Even their guns are clean.

Hamas is revealing only the images they want their intended audiences to see. They are painting their own picture, one that is neither sad nor depressing – it is victorious.

There is dust everywhere in Gaza. Keeping those black masks from discoloring is a huge task. It takes planning, timing, and careful choreography to maintain that polished look. For Hamas, appearance is now everything.

There is dust everywhere in Gaza. Keeping those black masks from discoloring is a huge task. It takes planning, timing, and careful choreography to maintain that polished look. For Hamas, appearance is now everything.

Hamas’s objective is to proclaim to the world that they are not broken – far from it.

When cameras pan the cheering crowds, the Gazans we see appear well-fed, well-dressed, and healthy. True, as the cameras follow the convoys we see the destruction – but we also see Palestinians celebrating Hamas’s “victory.”

We see the posters, the signs, and the hands raised in the air, fingers splayed, showing the “V” for victory.

The message Hamas is proclaiming is that they will continue to fight. Certainly, the gift bags they present to the hostages are part of their propaganda strategy, symbolizing to their audiences throughout the Arab and Muslim world that they were generous hosts, not kidnappers, rapists, and murderers.

The timetable for the release of the hostages is yet another example of the games Hamas is playing. One reason that Hamas changes the timetables and the names of those to be transferred is that they, true to Muslim tradition, have plenty of time.

Hamas and the Arab world believe there is no rush – while Israel is rushing because it knows that time is life. The longer this takes, the more likely the hostages who have survived until now may succumb to the inhumane cruelty and starvation they are subjected to and die.

Hamas has the luxury of time. Israel does not! Through their shenanigans and manipulations, Hamas is blatantly illustrating that they are in control and Israel is not. It is a lesson that they repeat hostage release after hostage release.

Hamas is winning in the Western press. There is very little empathy for the freed hostages, their families, and Israel in general. There is very little media coverage of the national tragedy that Israel is confronting.

It is a testament to the success of Hamas’s propaganda when Western media refers to the terrorists Israel is releasing as “prisoners of war” and “anti-Israel activists.” It is a slap in the face of those taken hostage when the phrase “prisoner exchanges” is used.

When the media draws parallels between Hamas’s demands that Israel release prisoners who are convicted mass murderers and the release of hostages, it is beyond irresponsible; it is infuriating.

In so doing, it trivializes the horror that is October 7. All, however, is not lost. Good people instinctively see the evil of Hamas.

Traditionally, on Shabbat morning, my doorman shows me his phone. He shows me the news headlines and highlights on my way to the synagogue. One of his favorite websites is The Jerusalem Post website.

This past Shabbat morning he told me that three hostages were freed and showed me their pictures, the videos, and the headlines.

I explained that Israel released 183 terrorists for those three hostages. He did not understand. I repeated. He said: “This is not a good deal. You get three – they get three.

Why did you do this?” I answered: “Because of the mothers… Israel is one big family. All of Israel feels a personal connection to every one of the kidnapped.” He nodded. He understood.

The writer is a columnist and a social and political commentator. Watch his TV show Thinking Out Loud on JBS.