Hamas proves with Shlomo Mantzur murder that the spirit of the Farhud is truly alive - comment

In a tragic twist of history, 86-year-old Shlomo Mantzur, who once escaped the horrors of antisemitic violence in Iraq, died while in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip after being abducted from his home in Kibbutz Kissufim during the October 7 attack.

Surviving the Farhud pogrom in Baghdad in 1941, Mantzur sought refuge in Israel. Aged 15, his family recalled how he lived in a hut before moving to Kissufim. Mantzur was among the founders of Kibbutz Kissufim, where he worked in the kibbutz chicken coop and eyewear factory. He was known as a dedicated worker and as a hobby, he learned carpentry and jewelry making.

The Farhud refers to a brutal pogrom against the Jewish community in Baghdad, Iraq, on June 1–2, 1941. Following the collapse of a pro-Nazi government, and amid a power vacuum, mobs attacked Jewish residents, resulting in the deaths of approximately 180 Jews and injuries to about 1,000 others. The rioters also looted numerous Jewish homes and businesses. The Farhud marked a significant turning point for Iraqi Jews many of whom had roots dating back over a thousand years in the city, shattering their sense of security and leading to increased emigration in the subsequent years, particularly after Israel’s creation.

Mantzur was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in front of his own wife, and driven to Gaza in his own car. Scheduled to be released during the first stage of the hostage deal between Hamas and Israel, it emerged on Tuesday that he was killed on October 7.

Mantzur was an example of the pioneering spirit that led Israel’s development through its early years, contributing to the nation's growth and embodying the spirit of those who believed in a safe haven for Jews. Yet, decades later, the very sanctuary he trusted failed to protect him from the same hatred he once fled.

The state's duty to safeguard its citizens, especially those who have already endured profound trauma, rings hollow in the wake of this tragedy. The breach of security on October 7 allowed terrorists to infiltrate communities, leading to the abduction and murder of innocent civilians like Mantzur.

A wake-up call: Time to bring home the hostages

The pain of Mantzur’s family and community is immeasurable. Kibbutz Kissufim mourns the loss of a man they described as the "beating heart" of their community. Their grief is compounded by the knowledge that his death could have been prevented.

This tragedy must once again serve as a wake-up call on the pressing need to get the hostages out imminently. No more talks, no more waiting, no more games. As once again, Hamas continues to play the game of psychological terror with families of hostages - two families have recently received the first signs of life from relatives in Gaza - they must be made to pay for their tortuous crimes.

The state of Israel owes it to its citizens - many of whom fled antismitism across the world to live in the Jewish land - to ensure their safety and uphold the promise of a secure homeland. Shlomo Mantzur’s death is a reminder of all that Jews have been through. And all that we are still going through.