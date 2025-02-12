Israel advocacy is an additional Iron Dome for our national security - opinion

Amid the recent discussions surrounding Israel’s state budget, one question repeatedly arises: “Who will be left out?”

Which crucial initiatives will be excluded from funding and which ministries are at risk of shutting down?

This time, it seems, nearly everyone will face budget cuts. Yet, despite Israel’s ongoing multi-front war, one critical front may be neglected: the advocacy front.

For decades, Israel has struggled to effectively manage its global advocacy efforts. The Israeli narrative is perceived as complex by international audiences, while slogans, such as “Free Palestine” gain more traction every day. After all, what could be easier, trendier, and more convenient than posting a watermelon emoji on Instagram to align with a message calling for the destruction of Israel “from the river to the sea”?

At a time when Israel is at war, we all understand that if there is one budget that must remain untouched, it is the defense budget. However, in today’s digital age, warfare is not only fought with tanks and fighter jets on the battlefield – it is also waged through aggressive and strategic advocacy across social media platforms. International public opinion is a battleground we cannot afford to abandon. A meeting at Civil Advocacy Headquarters (credit: paulina ptimer)

Time and again, I find myself asking the same questions: “How is it that the average Israeli politician has an army of bots at their disposal, yet the State of Israel as a whole lacks a unified, well-resourced advocacy operation? How is it possible that the most brilliant minds of Israel have yet to mount an effective counteroffensive against the relentless machine of antisemitic propaganda?” The answer, as always, comes down to money, and in this case, a lot of it.

For the past 20 years, the other side – led by Iran – has invested tens of billions of dollars in anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian propaganda. While their influence has steadily grown, we have been left behind.

In recent months, we have repeatedly heard that Israel’s credit rating has taken a hit. More and more airlines have announced they will no longer fly to Israel, and investors are withdrawing their capital. If it is not already clear – this, too, is directly linked to advocacy. Investing in Israel’s global image is an investment that yields significant returns – perhaps more than any other. When our reputation erodes, antisemitism rises, Israel’s economy suffers, and international pressure mounts against us.

Israel Advocacy is an additional Iron Dome

Now, as Israel’s new state budget is being debated, it is time to state the obvious. Israeli advocacy is an additional Iron Dome for our national security. We cannot afford to neglect it. It is commendable that the public has taken initiative and mobilized for this mission. This is precisely how the Civil Advocacy Headquarters was founded. But without financial backing from the state, it is fighting a losing battle from the outset.

The Civil Advocacy Headquarters is Israel's largest advocacy organization. It was established on October 7 to assist the State of Israel in the ongoing information war that runs parallel to the military conflict on the ground.

Our mission is to train and empower “ambassadors” who will amplify Israel’s message during times of war and peace, recognizing that Israeli advocacy requires a long-term, strategic plan that extends far beyond the current conflict.

Today, our organization comprises over 2,000 volunteers and approximately 30,000 ambassadors worldwide – all of whom work entirely on a volunteer basis.

Now is the time to act. Advocacy is not a luxury – it is a necessity. If we fail to fight this battle, we will find ourselves losing not only the war of perception but also our standing in the world.

The time for action is now.

The writer is head of the Civil Advocacy Headquarters.