Israeli agriculture at risk: Farmers need you – opinion

While we are all anxiously awaiting the end of the Israel-Hamas War, thousands of farmers are still struggling to survive. Without significant government support and continued public mobilization, the damage to Israeli agriculture could be irreversible.

Recently, I visited a moshav on the Gaza border in the South. In a vast tomato greenhouse, dozens of Leket Israel volunteers were working tirelessly alongside the third-generation farmer, trying to save his crops. “Without these volunteers,” he shared, his voice thick with emotion, “all of this would have gone to waste.”

He pointed to an adjacent greenhouse where long rows of withered plants told the story of other crops that hadn’t received help in time. Behind these two contrasting images – rescue and loss – lies the story of entire families, fighting for their life’s work. For a legacy passed down through generations and for a future filled with uncertainty.

The crisis confronting Israeli agriculture is deeper and more complex than it seems. Since October 7, this new reality has upended an industry that was already facing significant challenges and obstacles. Thousands of foreign workers have left the country, including skilled laborers from Thailand who were a vital part of the agricultural workforce.

Vast farming areas in the South, an essential source of Israel’s fresh produce, have been declared closed military zones for months now. At the same time, farmers in the North are still unable to reach their orchards, leaving many fruit trees not being cared for. Workers from Palestinian territories, who were integral to the labor force, are no longer permitted entry into the country, affecting farmers nationwide. A researcher stands in an experimental rice field belonging to seed technology firm Kaiima Bio-Agritech near Kfar Tavor in northern Israel. (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Israeli farmers suffering

The damage is both immediate and cumulative – crops are lost, trees suffer, and local agriculture production is shrinking at an alarming rate.

Amid this crisis, the power of Israeli and international solidarity is on full display. In 2024 alone, approximately 95,000 volunteers joined Leket Israel to assist with harvesting and agricultural work. These volunteers, both from Israel and around the world, put their daily lives on hold to help farmers salvage their crops.

Their efforts provided crucial support, allowing the farmers and skilled workers who remained to focus on more complex tasks. Their assistance is invaluable, but it is no substitute for a long-term, systemic solution.

The agricultural crisis impacts not just the farmers; Israelis are feeling it in every household. Fruit and vegetable prices have surged by dozens of percentage points, and the growing reliance on imports is driving costs even higher. Many families are forced to forgo purchasing fresh produce, directly impacting their nutrition and well-being.

It's time for the Israeli government to wake up. I call on the government to allocate substantial emergency funding for the rehabilitation of agriculture. Direct grants for farmers, incentives for hiring Israeli workers, tax relief, and assistance in restoring infrastructure are urgently needed.

Now is the time for immediate and significant government intervention to save Israeli agriculture.

The farming community stands at a historic crossroads. When I look at that tomato field in the South, I see more than a farm that lost its crops – I see the fight for the future of Israeli agriculture and our national food security.

While we await comprehensive government action, the public must continue to stand by our farmers. Every helping hand, every hour volunteered in the fields, and every purchase of locally grown produce is a vote of confidence in our future as a strong and self-sufficient nation.

The answer lies with all of us.

The writer is CEO of Leket Israel, the National Food Bank. In 2024, Leket Israel distributed 31.4 tons of fresh agricultural produce and 2,084,000 million hot meals through a network of 300 nonprofit partner agencies, feeding 415,000 Israelis in need each week. Leket was supported by 95,000 volunteers from Israel and around the world. To learn more: leket.org/en.