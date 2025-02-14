Belgium has a new government. What does it mean for the Jewish community and Israel?

After long months of discussions, Belgium has finally formed a new federal government. For the first time in a long time, the Socialist Party and Ecolo, the ‘Greens,’ are no longer in power. This represents a significant shift in Belgian politics.

A right-wing/center-right majority has now been established in the federal government and across other regional governments. The N-VA party (‘New Flemish Alliance’), led by Antwerp’s conservative and officially nationalist mayor, Bart De Wever, along with the liberal, French-speaking ‘Reform Movement’ under its young and effective president, Georges-Louis Bouchez, are now in power throughout the country.

The Socialists and Greens have been the major losers in these elections as their electorate has grown weary of the fact that these parties have abandoned discussions on their core social and ecological agendas to focus exclusively on the Middle East, attempting to secure votes from the Arab and Muslim electorate. Brussels even witnessed the emergence of a small but vocal Islamist party. These shifts illustrate a broader disillusionment with parties that prioritize foreign policy over domestic concerns and the interests and needs of certain groups over others.

Belgium’s outgoing Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, positioned himself closely with his Spanish counterpart in outspoken criticism of the State of Israel, despite being a liberal.

The new federal government has moved away from the tendencies that willingly brought the Middle East conflict into Belgian politics, funding pro-Palestinian NGOs (and particularly the highly biased educational materials introduced into our schools, and advocating for the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state with little to no criticism of Hamas or Hezbollah.

This is, without doubt, a significant change. Yet, despite these political shifts, Socialist mayors remain in many municipalities and towns, sometimes in coalition with the vehemently anti-Israel Communist party. Just last Saturday, they permitted aggressive and violent speeches and demonstrations against Israel. Many Israeli speakers and artists continue to face boycotts. The left-wing mainstream media show little patience for Israel, often being very lenient towards those who wish for its destruction. This dichotomy between federal and local governments highlights the ongoing challenges in achieving cohesive and balanced political discourse.

It appears the new federal government is adopting a more balanced stance, which comes as a relief. Bart De Wever and Georges-Louis Bouchez, from the Flemish N-VA and the French-speaking MR, respectively, are finally offering reassurances that their policies will be more impartial and honest, even leaning more towards being pro-Israel.

However, vigilance is needed regarding the left-wing opposition parties, which remain active in Parliament and are expected to voice their dissent.

Antisemitism, which has unfortunately surged under the guise of opposition to Israeli policy or anti-Zionism, now seems to be better contained and countered. The Belgian Jewish community is breathing a sigh of relief; however, this new majority is obligated to actively and decisively fight antisemitism and the boycott of Israel, particularly on university campuses where antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric are more common and widespread.

The coming months will reveal the true political landscape of Belgium. The Belgian Jewish community eagerly awaits the change as it is united in its concern for Israel's security and the fate of the hostages. We are tired of so much hatred and fear and look forward to a Belgium that is a haven for people of all faiths and cultures. The journey ahead will require continuous effort and vigilance to ensure that Belgium remains a beacon of hope and inclusivity in an increasingly polarized world.

Henri Benkoski is the honorary Chief of Staff of the Minister-President of Belgium’s Wallonie-Bruxelles region, a lawyer, and co-founder of Radio Judaïca.