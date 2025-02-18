America’s democracy is at a crossroads, a collapse could have global impact - opinion

The metaphors we’ve been hearing to describe America’s current crisis feel woefully inadequate. Even among Republicans, the members of the new administration have been labeled as causing a dumpster fire, a series of red flag warnings, or simply a major challenge and threat to world stability.

But these terms barely scratch the surface of what we are witnessing: an earthquake, a tsunami, a perfect storm of democratic erosion that’s unprecedented in American history.

In less than a month, we’ve watched a small but powerful coalition upend the fundamental pillars of American democracy. At its helm stands the world’s wealthiest individual, whose decision-making seems to be based on his self-admitted autism-spectrum diagnosis, which includes disregard for social implications, raising concerns among democratic institutions.

Alongside him, a group of young tech entrepreneurs, mostly 19- to 25-year-old computer geeks – brilliant in their narrow domains but seemingly disconnected from the implications of their actions – have gained unprecedented control over the machinery of American governance.

Led by an individual who has been labeled a pathological narcissist with antisocial tendencies known for his lies and who has no interest in governance and is primarily motivated by acquiring real estate and staying out of jail, these individuals have formed a cabal of like-minded upenders. Der designierte US-Präsident Donald Trump und Elon Musk beobachten den Start des sechsten Testflugs der SpaceX Starship-Rakete am 19. November 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The systematic dismantling of crucial American institutions is alarming. The proposed gutting of the FBI and CIA, coupled with the shuttering of vital international programs rather than evaluating and reorganizing them, creates dangerous vulnerabilities in America’s national security framework.

This isn’t just about domestic politics – it’s about America’s position on the global stage. As the US retreats from international engagement, as Vice President JD Vance spoke of at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, it rapidly and dangerously creates a power vacuum that China, Russia, and Iran are all too eager to fill.

Ideological undertone driving changes

MOST TROUBLING is the ideological undertone driving these changes. What we are seeing is not just political reformation – it is a radical restructuring influenced by a particular strain of Evangelical thought that seems to welcome global instability as a harbinger of prophesied events. This merger of apocalyptic thinking with political power poses unprecedented risks to democratic institutions worldwide.

The response from informed Americans has been telling. In conversations with colleagues, friends, and experts across various sectors, a common theme emerges – they’re all developing exit strategies. Portugal, with its golden visa program and relatively stable political climate, has become a popular choice. Spain’s similar programs attract others. Israel, despite its regional challenges, features in many contingency plans even for individuals without a Zionist bent.

But these individual escape routes miss a larger point: The potential collapse of American democracy would not just affect Americans – it would reshape the global order. For Israel, while it is a safe haven, it would face unprecedented challenges in a world where American democratic institutions have crumbled. The diplomatic crises that would inevitably follow would test even the strongest international relationships.

What makes this moment particularly dangerous is the speed of the transformation. We’re not watching a gradual shift – we are witnessing a blitzkrieg against democratic institutions. The proposed changes to the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and military leadership aren’t policy adjustments; they represent a fundamental rewiring of America’s security apparatus. And the sales of heavy weaponry and munitions to Israel will not change the international impact of this dismantling project.

The question isn’t whether to have an escape plan – it is whether there will be anywhere left to escape to if America’s democratic experiment fails. The ripple effects would touch every corner of the globe, destabilizing international alliances, economic systems, and security frameworks that have maintained relative global stability for decades.

Implications far beyond borders

THIS ISN’T alarmism – it’s realism. When democracy erodes in the world’s most powerful nation, the implications extend far beyond its borders. Those making exit plans are not overreacting; they’re responding rationally to unprecedented circumstances.

Speaking to Americans, the most patriotic thing to do is fight for the preservation of democratic institutions. While having a backup plan is prudent, the primary focus should be on preventing the need to use it. This means engaging in the democratic process, supporting institutions that uphold the rule of law, and actively resisting antidemocratic movements.

Cost cutting must be strategic, not reckless. If not, the very institutions designed to protect and serve a nation and its allies may be irreparably dismantled, leaving behind an unrecognizable structure incapable of fulfilling core responsibilities.

The US needs to continue to lead the world but not appear as a petty and impulsive child, punishing internal and external enemies “just because you can.” It is quite arguable that many of the Biden administration decisions politicized some important governmental agencies.

Hopefully, American agencies emerge from the DOGE process better and stronger, not weakened by pettiness. Let us not forget that support for Israel has often wavered even among our closest friends, and the current American leadership is an isolationist one.

The coming months will be crucial. As we watch this unfold, we must remember that democracy isn’t just a system of government – it’s a daily practice of civic engagement and responsible citizenship.

Whether the choice is to fight or prepare to leave, one thing is clear: The America Israelis knew is at a crossroads, and its future hangs in the balance. We can suggest preparing an exit strategy, but those who are living in this must push for the democracy that supports allies.

The writer is a psychologist and strategic consultant specializing in trauma and abuse. He is director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and is on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.