Strategic philanthropy partnerships are crucial now, before the next crisis

In Israel’s current landscape — a semi-post-war era — philanthropic organizations must lead recovery efforts alongside the State and its institutions. Israelis are resilient; they always have been. But as a new U.S. vision for Israel and the region is set and the second hostage deal is unfolding, a glimmer of hope shines brighter than before. Now is the time for strategic philanthropy; now is the time for the philanthropic sector to come together and utilize its know-how, expertise and resources to boost Israeli society and build up our foundations ahead of the next big national emergency.

I believe we all share the State of Israel’s goal of strengthening the country’s societal resilience. This involves minimizing inequality and providing equal opportunities to every individual, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. By doing so, we drive social mobility and growth in Israel’s socioeconomic and geographic peripheries, which, in turn, benefits the entire country. Conversely, when underserved populations are weakened, the nation as a whole is at risk of being pulled down.

As the Founder and President of the Menomadin Foundation, I believe in investing in national-level projects and roadmaps, as well as in creating programs on the municipal and regional levels. By investing in the geographic and socioeconomic periphery we are creating national-level change, and strengthening the resilience of the entire nation, elevating it as a whole.

After October 7, we at the Menomadin Foundation recognized the need to redirect our expertise and resources toward the immediate effort to strengthen Israeli society. Most recently, our focus has been on the ongoing rehabilitation of the hardest-hit communities across the country’s northern and southern regions devastated by the war.

Since the war, Menomadin has partnered with other Israeli foundations as well as government ministries to create programs aimed at strengthening local authorities in the periphery — the backbone of Israeli society. When municipalities are equipped with professional tools to navigate challenging times, they can enact real change and lead post-war rebuilding efforts. Non-governmental organizations not only provide funding but also offer professional guidance in education, resource management, and social mobility. This enables local authorities to utilize their human capital and resources more effectively.

Municipalities: the ropes that hold the country together

Our mission is not solely about financial contributions; it’s about providing a roadmap to success for local leadership. This foundational work strengthens local systems, the ropes that hold the country together. Menomadin sees its role as fortifying the ties between these ropes. When a boulder falls, the net remains steady, and the nation stands resilient against the next crisis.

This analogy came to life in the City of Tiberias. Four years before the war, Tiberias adopted Menomadin’s roadmap for municipal mobility and education. Our foundation collaborated closely with the municipality team to strengthen its systems and build capacity. When the war erupted, 14,000 evacuees arrived in Tiberias. The city’s ability to integrate these new arrivals seamlessly — providing suitable housing, integrating students into the education system, and offering welfare benefits — was a direct result of our program. The preparation and education of the municipality team allowed Tiberias to respond rapidly and effectively, ensuring the city remained resilient in the face of crisis.

When national roadmaps are coupled with strong local and regional leadership, we can elevate national resilience to unprecedented levels.

Building the leadership of tomorrow Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Investing in the next generation is one of the most impactful commitments we can make. Menomadin’s executive leadership program, in collaboration with the Peres Academic Center and Harvard University, focuses on cultivating the leaders of tomorrow. We also work with Israel’s Druze community to integrate its talent into the public sector and provide scholarships for higher education.

The events of October 7 revealed the vulnerabilities in Israel’s systems. The loosely knit ropes of local systems and foundations failed to hold the nation steady when the unexpected occurred. This realization underscores the importance of strengthening these systems to withstand future crises.

As we’re hopefully entering a new era in the region, we’re still facing many challenges; so, our mission remains clear: to bolster Israel’s national resilience by ensuring that local systems from the North to the South have the support they need. By working together, Israel’s third sector can enhance the resilience of the country and its people. Each organization brings unique expertise and many of us have already demonstrated agility in addressing immediate community needs since October 7. Now is the time to elevate this work.

By teaming up with like-minded organizations and collaborating with government ministries and local municipalities, we can ensure that when the next emergency strikes, Israel’s foundations are strong, and the country is better prepared. Together, we can build a more resilient Israel from north to south.

Haim Taib is the Founder and President of The Menomadin Foundation, which works to strengthen Israel’s social resilience by developing and implementing national roadmaps for the State of Israel.