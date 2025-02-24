Life at Columbia U: Pro-Palestinian protestors disrupts Israel history class, vandalism - opinion

We are almost a month into the 2025 spring semester at Columbia University, yet the cold and often dreary New York City weather of January and February has not deterred all aspects of student life.

The protest activity that overtook Columbia (and other colleges and universities nationwide, and eventually worldwide) after October 7 is alive and well. Memorable for its insistence on the destruction of the Jewish state, the students in this movement remain staunch in their efforts and messaging.

The bombardment of Israeli professor Avi Shilon’s History of Modern Israel class by pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protestors on the first day of the semester was widely reported.

Less documented, however, were the incidents of vandalism and accompanying sewage attack the following week. With red spray paint, student protestors vandalized the Henry R. Kravis building at the Business School as well as a number of women’s bathrooms at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA, where I am a student).

At SIPA, however, the vandalism consisted of more than just paint. In addition to images of Hind Rajab—a 6-year-old who died during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and whom these students identify as one of their many martyrs—the student protestors spayed the words “Keren eat Weiner” with a depiction of feces, referencing our (Israeli) dean, Keren Yarhi-Milo, and Rebecca Weiner, the NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence and adjunct SIPA professor. Columbia University Apartheid Divest telegram (credit: screenshot)

More than this, the toilets in the women’s restrooms on the fourth, sixth, 14th, and 15th floors were filled with cement in an attempt to clog the sewage system and “shut down business as usual.”

Why? Well, based on the group’s own post—published for all to see—they acted to honor “the bravery of every Palestinian child who has faced down Israeli genocide for the last century—whether they threw a Molotov at a checkpoint” or “a rock at a tank…

“So long as they resist,” they write, “so must we.”

Throughout this time and since then, there have been a number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations held both on and off campus, including a recent “teach-in” of the First Intifada.

Yes, you read that correctly. After all, as Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD, my school's rebranded chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine) posted, "Studying the First Intifada and the Palestinian resistance is instrumental in understanding the struggle on our campuses today."Unfortunately, this has not been the only event with violent connotations or overt symbolism.

An event on January 24 included an image of a child throwing a Molotov cocktail, the second of its kind this academic year.

Speaking against pro-terror and anti-Jewish movements

Suffice it to say there is still a lot going on at Columbia University. But before I continue, allow me to introduce myself:

My name is Noa Fay, and I am a (Jewish) student at Columbia University. I graduated from Barnard College (the University’s women’s college) in May 2024 as a 4+1 student with SIPA, where I am now in the midst of my final year studying international affairs.

Like many people, I was astounded and horrified by the outbreak of antisemitism following October 7th. So, as soon as I got the chance, I told some reporters my thoughts about the situation, and from there, more opportunities to speak against the pro-terror and anti-Jewish movements that had emerged on my campus presented themselves.

After appearing on-air at the Fox Business Network, I spoke alongside three of my peers at the first press conference at Columbia on October 30, 2023, where reporters from the New York Times, ABC, NBC, and other outlets gathered. A week later I spoke at the United Nations alongside then-Ambassador Gilad Erdan and others. The next week, I addressed the crowd at the March for Israel in DC.

Like many of my peers, I have continued this work since then—giving interviews, going to Congress, speaking with Senators—which is all to say: If you are curious to know what has been happening at Columbia since October 7th, I am here to help. Although we are well over a year past the start of the post-10/7 protest activity and antisemitism, the problems are—as I said—alive and well.

Locked gates

One need look no further than the locked gates of my university, perpetually open before October 7th. Now, they remain closed to the public and decorated with checkpoints for Columbia ID holders, where we enter a small tent to swipe our IDs and display the matching photograph to the security guards.

Perhaps the gates are closed because of the continued foul behavior I just outlined. Or, perhaps the foul behavior continues because the gates are closed.

Let me explain.

According to the administrators, the gates have been closed since I graduated in May 2024 because they fear a resurgence of large demonstrations (e.g., the encampments or something similar) with outside agitators. I know this because I sit on a few committees at school and have heard this myself from the administrators.

There would be no fear of resurgence, however, if the students instigating these issues were properly disciplined—and removed from the community consequently. As many know, Columbia has neglected to punish the vast majority of the perpetrators, not just for antisemitism but for defacement and destruction of school property as well as other breaches of the University codes of conduct.

It is for this reason alone that campus gates remain closed. From the very moment the University shut the gates, it was decided: Rather than discipline the guilty few, the school would sacrifice the entire University. Yes, the entire school is being punished for the dishonorable actions of others. Moreover, the entire school is being punished because the administration—still—refuses to discipline those others who proudly and on record violate countless University rules.

Although regulations regarding access to campus have slowly reformed—for example, alumni and guests are now welcome again on campus if they follow a few sign-in protocols—there is no plan to re-open the gates anytime soon; at least, not one that the administration has shared.

Should the University unlock the gates?

I imagine there will be a resurgence of the belligerent demonstrations we saw last spring semester if they do—especially if this is done around the time the weather begins to warm. However, this will provide the interim Armstrong administration with the chance to right the past wrongs of the University since October 7th.

If the gates open and antisemitism resumes, this administration will be able to demonstrate its willingness to discipline those who abuse the privilege of attending this University by instigating hostile demonstrations and inviting antagonistic external parties.

Consequently, the demonstrations will dissipate—because people will see that one is not allowed to break the rules at Columbia University and retain membership and the privileges that come with it.

So, should the University unlock the gates? If they are willing to discipline those that practice antisemitism or otherwise break University rules following this re-opening: Yes.

I look forward to keeping you informed.