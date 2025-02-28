The Jewish community cannot ignore Israel's mental health crisis - opinion

In the long 16 months since the October 7 massacre, Jewish communities in Israel and worldwide have experienced a sharp rise in anxiety, fear, and uncertainty.

In addition to the war and terror attacks in Israel, the spread of antisemitism in schools and universities, on the streets, and in public discourse worldwide has also taken a significant toll.

Families worry for their children’s safety. Young Jews feel increasingly isolated. The Jewish people are living through an era of trauma, and we must address it with seriousness and action.

In Israel, the State Comptroller’s Office reported two weeks ago that a staggering three million people – almost a third of the population – are showing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, or anxiety.

Over half a million are suffering from severe PTSD. And yet, despite the clear need, only 0.6% of the population (1 in 160 Israelis) has received mental health treatment. Why? Because the system is failing. Waiting lists are months long, which is a deterrent on its own – and even those who try to get help struggle to find the right therapist, leaving many without the care they desperately need.

If a physical illness were sweeping our communities leaving thousands struggling with a widespread yet untreated condition, we would not hesitate to act.

We would mobilize resources, raise funds, and build infrastructure to ensure that people could get the care they need. Israel proved this during the COVID pandemic when the government swiftly mobilized resources to protect public health.

Mental health must be treated with the same urgency.

The question is no longer whether our communities should respond – it is how. This is not just an issue for therapists or psychologists to address.

The question is no longer whether our communities should respond – it is how. This is not just an issue for therapists or psychologists to address.

Every Jewish institution – schools, synagogues, summer camps, and learning programs – must make mental health a priority.

That means ensuring there are trained professionals on staff, creating spaces for open conversations about emotional well-being, and allocating dedicated budgets for mental health support.

Schools should not only focus on academic excellence but also equip students with emotional resilience. Synagogues should not only be places of prayer but also sources of support for those struggling. Summer camps – designed to be spaces of joy – should also be places where children and staff have the tools to cope with their fears.

Programs should be implemented at all levels, from early childhood education through adult learning initiatives. Communities should offer workshops on trauma awareness, provide counseling services, and create support networks for families and individuals in need.

And perhaps most importantly, leaders – rabbis, educators, and community heads – must lead by example. It is one thing to say mental health matters; it is another to create a culture where people feel truly comfortable seeking help.

This should include leaders also availing themselves of mental health support.

Efforts like these require real investment. Budgets must be adjusted, funds must be raised, and programming must be intentional.

I spent much of the last year raising funds for such efforts in the Ohr Torah Stone (OTS) network of educational institutions.

This has included trauma training for teachers; therapy sessions (private and group) for students, teachers, and families; resilience programs for educators; vouchers and relief initiatives for families of mobilized staff; respite programs for mothers; and resources for emissaries whose families have been affected.

The challenges are still significant, but so is the impact, thanks to generous donors who understand what’s at stake.

Since October 7, we have lost 20 alumni. A countless number of our students has suffered losses among their families, friends, and communities.

In such an environment, resilience programs that equip OTS educators and students with tools to process trauma and loss through a Jewish framework have become a key part of our curriculum and a crucial source of support and stability for our community.

There are also other efforts around the country, and, to some extent, in the Diaspora. These efforts are a beginning but they must be expanded, especially as the war is likely to continue.

For thousands of years, the Jewish people have found strength in each other. When one of us suffers, we all feel the pain. When one of us rebuilds, we all rise together.

Our sages repeatedly write that all of Israel is connected, and that each person’s actions impact the whole community. The Talmud (Bava Batra 11a) teaches that saving one life is equal to saving the entire world. Our responsibility toward one another could not be more clear.

Israel must affirm its commitment

Now, as our communities grapple with an unprecedented mental health crisis, we must reaffirm that commitment. Ignoring the problem will not make it go away. But facing it with clarity and action will allow us to build a stronger, healthier future together.

This is not just about responding to an immediate crisis – it is about shaping the long-term emotional and spiritual health of our children, our families, our communities, and ourselves.

If we make mental health a priority today, we can build a future where resilience, support, and understanding are ingrained in Jewish communal life, and no one is left to struggle alone.

The time to act is now.

The writer, a rabbi, is the president and rosh hayeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone.