A profound holy distinction: Shiloh vs Jerusalem - opinion

In the rich panorama of Jewish history, few distinctions are as profound as that between Shiloh and Jerusalem. The Mishna in Megillah (1:11) presents us with an intriguing puzzle: “The sole difference between Shiloh and Jerusalem is that at Shiloh, sacrifices of a lesser degree of sanctity (Kodshim Kalim) and the second tithe (Ma’aser Sheini) may be eaten in any place from which the Mishkan (Tabernacle) can be seen, while in Jerusalem they may be eaten only within the city walls.”

This Halacha requires clarity. Why does Shiloh’s holiness extend beyond its borders, while Jerusalem’s eternal sanctity remains confined? The answer unlocks a powerful message for our generation.

Shiloh’s sanctity was tied to the Mishkan’s presence, lasting 369 years.

Once the Mishkan moved, Shiloh lost its sanctity. Jerusalem’s holiness, however, is inherent and eternal. Logically, greater holiness should cover a larger area. Yet, curiously, Shiloh’s influence extended farther than Jerusalem’s.

This can be explained through two types of sanctity. Shiloh’s holiness derived from the Mishkan. The sanctity flowed outward from the Mishkan itself, influencing everything within sight. This reflects the power of Joseph, in whose territory Shiloh stood. Construction in Shiloh settlement (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Rav Abraham Isaac Kook beautifully develops this idea by explaining Joseph’s unique role in Jewish history. Joseph represents the universal dimension of Jewish leadership – the ability to succeed in foreign environments while maintaining spiritual integrity.

As Rav Kook writes, Joseph “knew 70 languages” (Talmud Sota 36a), symbolizing his ability to connect with all nations without losing his identity. He was a provider and protector, ensuring survival during famine while resisting assimilation into Egyptian culture.

From Rav Kook’s explanation, we understand that Joseph exemplified the ability to engage with the world without being diminished by it. He brought holiness into mundane spaces, elevating them through his actions. Just as Joseph influenced Egypt while remaining steadfast in his faith, Shiloh radiated sanctity outward, touching all who could see it.

Jeruslems distinct sancity

Jerusalem’s sanctity is different – it is intrinsic and concentrated within its walls, reflecting the qualities of Judah. Rav Kook explains that Judah represents Judaism in its purest form – refined and undiluted by external influences.

Judah’s leadership was defined by responsibility and self-sacrifice to the family and Torah. When Joseph tested his brothers in Egypt, it was Judah who stepped forward to offer himself as a slave in place of Benjamin (Genesis 44:33). Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This act of courage and accountability cemented Judah as the moral leader of Jacob’s family. Additionally, Rashi cites a midrash that it was Judah whom Yaakov entrusted to set up the yeshiva in Goshen, to ensure the spiritual environment for the family while in Egypt.

It is no coincidence that Jerusalem, situated in Judah’s portion, embodies these same traits: steadfastness, spiritual centrality, and a focus on preserving holiness within defined boundaries.

Thus, Shiloh and Jerusalem represent two complementary forces – engagement with the world and preservation of identity – that drive our journey toward redemption.

As we stand at this pivotal moment in Jewish history, let the lessons of Shiloh and Jerusalem guide us.In our time, this dual approach isn’t just about personal growth but also has implications for national growth, with the responsibility and opportunity in the return of the Jewish nation to the Jewish homeland.

Everyone can be part of the building process. One level is supporting Israel’s economic and spiritual growth. A more direct and higher level is making these contributions by living in Israel.

May we bring holiness into every aspect of our lives – engaging with the world without losing our unique identity.

Through our actions and devotion, may we hasten the day when Jerusalem’s light will shine forth to all nations, ushering in an era of true peace and universal recognition of the Divine presence in Zion.

Adapted from the Eretz Yisrael Yomi Torah Lesson: “Holiness of Shiloh vs Jerusalem,” which can be found at eretzyisraelyomi.com/en/shiur/holiness-of-shiloh-vs-jerusalem.The writer is a contributor to the Eretz Yisrael Yomi project.