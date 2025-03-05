Jews must abandon the Democratic party - opinion

For nearly a century, American Jews have been among the Democratic Party’s most reliable voters. They stood at the forefront of the civil rights movement, fought for social justice, and believed the party best represented their values.

But today, that loyalty is facing an unprecedented test.

A recent Gallup poll revealed a dramatic shift: Sixty percent of Democrats now hold an unfavorable view of Israel. This isn’t a minor shift in opinion, it’s a transformation. A party that once stood firmly with the Jewish state now tolerates voices that openly question its legitimacy.

So why do so many Jewish voters remain loyal to a party that seems to be turning its back on them? Have they become too comfortable in their political home? Is now the time to reconsider their allegiance?

For decades, support for Israel was a bipartisan issue. US presidents such as Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy, and Bill Clinton worked to strengthen US-Israel ties. Truman recognized Israel in 1948. Kennedy provided military aid. Clinton spent years trying to broker peace. Today, that Democratic Party feels like a distant memory.

Open criticism of Israel

Progressive leaders openly criticize Israel, some calling for an end to US aid. Others hesitate to condemn Hamas, while they are quick to label Israel an oppressor. The shift in rhetoric is impossible to ignore. What was once a party that championed Israel’s survival now houses prominent voices that question whether it should exist at all. What’s more, this isn’t just happening in Washington, it’s playing out in everyday life.

On college campuses, Jewish students are being targeted for expressing support for Israel. Anti-Israel protests erupt with chants advocating for the destruction of the Jewish state. Social justice movements that once included Jewish voices in the fight against discrimination now exclude them entirely.

Yet, the Democratic leadership remains largely silent. This isn’t a temporary trend. It’s part of a deeper ideological shift.

A generational divide is reshaping the Democratic Party, and Jewish voters can no longer ignore it. For older generations, Israel was a beacon of democracy, a tiny nation surrounded by enemies, fighting for survival. But many younger progressives see Israel differently. To them, it represents power, colonialism, and oppression.

This perception didn't appear out of nowhere. Social media plays an enormous role. Platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, and X are flooded with anti-Israel rhetoric, often distorting facts or erasing historical context. A complex, decades-long conflict is now reduced to a simple "oppressor vs oppressed" narrative. Israel's right to exist isn't up for debate, it's dismissed outright.

This message is gaining traction, especially among younger Democrats. As their influence within the party grows, so does the Democratic Party’s shift away from Israel.

This is no longer just about Israel’s policies. It’s about the way Jewish Americans are viewed within progressive spaces. For years, they saw the Democratic Party as a champion against discrimination. But today, that assumption is being challenged.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, which claim to fight oppression, rarely address antisemitism. Jewish students on college campuses report being ostracized from progressive spaces and labeled as “privileged” or “complicit” in Israeli policies simply because of their Jewish identity.

Rising antisemitism

Meanwhile, antisemitic incidents are on the rise.

A 2023 study found that antisemitic attacks in the United States surged by 388% after Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. Yet, many Democratic leaders hesitated to speak out. Some even remained silent.

If progressives claim to oppose all forms of hate, why does antisemitism seem to get a pass? This isn’t a rhetorical question. It’s one Jewish voters need to ask themselves before continuing to support a party that increasingly looks the other way.

While Democratic support for Israel erodes, Republican backing remains strong. During President Donald Trump’s first term, the US embassy was moved to Jerusalem. Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights was recognized. The Abraham Accords secured historic peace agreements between Israel and Arab nations.

And when Hamas launched its October 7 attack, Republican leaders immediately called for military aid to Israel. Some Democrats hesitated, calling for a ceasefire before Israel had even responded.

For decades, many Jewish Americans were wary of the Republican Party, associating it with evangelical Christians and conservative social policies. But today, the greater hostility toward Jews and Israel isn’t coming from the Right. It’s coming from the far Left.

Jewish voters must ask themselves: Does the Democratic Party still represent us?

The Democratic Party has made its stance clear. It has allowed progressives to reshape its policies. It has tolerated rising antisemitism within its ranks. And it has remained silent when Jewish Americans needed its support the most.Yet, many Jewish voters continue to stand by the party out of habit.

For nearly a century, Jewish Americans voted Democrat without question. But loyalty should never be blind. No community should give its unwavering support to a party that no longer stands with them.

Jewish voters have a choice to make. They can continue supporting a party that no longer champions their interests, or they can demand something better.

The writer is a high school student from Great Neck, New York, active in meaningful dialogue about US politics, international relations, and Israel as the Jewish homeland and a key US ally.