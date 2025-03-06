Achieving true gender equality

The need for gender equality is not solely a women’s issue; it is a societal struggle that affects everyone. While significant progress has been made in advancing women in the workforce by 2025, gender gaps persist. Wage disparities and job roles perceived as inherently male continue to resurface annually, particularly on International Women’s Day.

As a CEO committed to fostering gender equality, I am often asked why this issue is so important. The answer lies in values. The principle of equality is a cornerstone of building a better society — one that is founded on diversity, acceptance, solidarity, and innovation.

These values must be considered in all aspects of equality — across sectors, age groups, and genders. Once we recognize that equality is a decisive factor in improving society, the economy, and industry — and is essential for decision-makers — we can focus our efforts on achieving comprehensive equality, including gender equality.

To drive meaningful change in the status of women in Israeli society, we must adopt new approaches and initiatives. Real transformation in the labor market can only happen when everyone in an organization — from leadership to employees — fully commits to this goal and works together.

The organizational mindset that companies must embrace extends beyond merely recruiting women; it involves recognizing and developing existing talent to nurture the next generation of female executives. This is where a true revolution in the workforce will begin. Women take part in a 'Day Without a Woman' march on International Women's Day in New York, U.S., March 8, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

Another major challenge is changing public perceptions of women’s roles in the industry. We must combat outdated stereotypes that still prevail — suggesting that technological and managerial positions are predominantly suited for men.

While these notions may sound antiquated, and some may believe society has moved beyond them, data tells a different story: men continue to dominate leadership and technological roles. Showcasing strong female role models in senior positions can inspire women and men alike to challenge long-standing perceptions and embrace change.

At Keter, we have been leading initiatives for the past five years to mark International Women’s Day by launching campaigns that spark meaningful discussions on gender equality and the promotion of women. In an era where the lines between AI and reality are blurring, our latest campaign leverages artificial intelligence to illustrate how gender disparities in the industry and Israeli society can transition from fiction to reality.

Our video features AI-generated women occupying key leadership roles — an exceptional and almost aspirational scenario in today’s business landscape. As the video progresses, these AI figures are replaced with real women, revealing that these impressive statistics are not a futuristic vision but an existing reality at Keter.

Figures presented in the campaign — such as 65% of Keter’s headquarters leadership team being women and 60% of our engineering team comprising female manufacturing engineers — are considered remarkable in Israeli society. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

However, the fact that these statistics are still considered ‘surprising’ highlights the core problem. The fact that we still need to report annually on how much women earn compared to men, or how many women hold roles that can drive real change, highlights the urgent need for systemic transformation in the workforce.

Yet, I am immensely proud that, for us, gender equality is not just a slogan — it is a tangible, ongoing effort that has led to significant changes within Keter, which I believe can be broadly implemented across the Israeli industry. One of the most impactful achievements is that more than 30% of our production roles are held by women – an outcome of daily efforts, dedicated training programs, and development initiatives.

In just four years, we have more than doubled the number of women in these roles. More importantly, these women see Keter as a place to build long-term careers, with real opportunities for advancement and meaningful work.

Steps toward achieving full gender equality

Israeli companies must adopt a strategic model that will drive them – just as it has at Keter – toward full gender equality. Some of the critical steps that must be taken include:

Affirmative recruitment of women: Every open position, from field roles to senior management, should prioritize hiring women. Recruiting women is not only a socially responsible course of action but also a smart business strategy. Women bring fresh perspectives, innovative working methods, and the ability to redefine how we approach challenges and opportunities.

Proactive salary adjustments: Wage parity must be ensured through proactive salary evaluations and transparency regarding pay gaps between men and women in equivalent roles. Fair compensation is not just a moral obligation; it is a business necessity for long-term success.

Development and training programs: Dedicated training initiatives must empower women in quality assurance roles, production management, and beyond. We must ensure that women have the tools and opportunities to excel.

Despite the progress made, new challenges continue to emerge.

Unfortunately, the current war has exacerbated gender disparities, as women have shouldered much of the burden as the backbone of the family unit. This reality reinforces the urgency of our commitment to fostering real change —one that ensures gender equality.

I call upon Israeli companies to develop models for gender equality that will not only enhance their human capital but also serve as a source of admiration and pride among their employees. I sincerely hope that in the coming years, we will witness a true transformation in the workforce — one where gender equality is no longer an aspiration but a reality.

The writer is CEO of Keter Group.