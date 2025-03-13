Honoring the enduring friendship between Taiwan and Israel - opinion

The Jerusalem Post's article "Sun Yat-sen at 100: The revolutionary who shaped modern China," by Alex Winston, offers a timely reflection on the enduring friendship between Taiwan and Israel, grounded on our shared values and aspirations for democracy, freedom, and prosperity.

This piece not only honors the legacy of the founding father of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in backing Zionism, the "greatest movement of the present time," as Dr. Sun Yat-sen praised in this letter addressed to N.E.B. Ezra in 1920, but also provides a lens through which to appreciate the vibrant democracy that flourishes today in Taiwan.

In 1996, Taiwan first held direct presidential elections to build a full democracy to ensure the people of Taiwan are masters of their country and only the people of Taiwan can decide their future. Since then, Taiwan has grown to become one of the world's most vibrant democracies.

Taiwan was the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage; Taiwan showed that democracy outperforms authoritarianism in fighting the COVID pandemic, and despite all the challenges, it continues to enhance mutually beneficial partnerships with allies and like-minded countries through value-guided realism diplomacy.

Taiwan has been facing existential threats, but we never provoke nor bow to pressure. Taiwan may be small, but the diligence, innovation, and resilience of the Taiwanese people enable us to punch over our weight as a force for good in the world. THE TAIWAN delegation in the annual parade during Sukkot in Jerusalem 2023. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The Taiwanese government is also clear-eyed and doesn't take peace for granted. While every country in the world is pursuing its own course of greatness, Taiwan is also seeking to be strong and great. Does it sound familiar to you?

Blueprint for success and leadership

Yes, this is the same fighting-against-all-odds journey for our brave friends in Israel. Our story is not just a tale of survival but a blueprint for success and leadership for the trustworthy democratic alliance amid the increasingly complex and interconnected world.

While we reflect on Dr. Sun Yat-san's revolutionary spirit and his historical bond with revered Zionism pioneers, we are pleased to see the enduring friendship between our two peace-loving peoples put down roots and nourished in Taiwan.

Taiwan remains a safe haven for Jews around the world and a reliable partner in these trying times. As we look forward to our future, we must realize that cooperation and partnership are the keys to meeting numerous challenges posed by authoritarian regimes. We should work together, and we will thrive together, and we are stronger together.

The writer is Yaping (Abby) Lee, the Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv.