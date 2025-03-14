Zionism at a crossroads: Our responsibility, our future - opinion 

Zionism has always faced decisive moments—but never before have we stood at such a critical crossroads.

The responsibility is ours, and our future depends on the decisions we make now.

Since the dawn of modern Zionism, the Jewish people have faced challenges that tested our resolve.

From the First Zionist Congress in Basel in 1897 to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, every achievement has been the result of unity, determination, and an unwavering belief in our right to return to our land and restore our national sovereignty.

October 7: A wake-up call for Jewish unity

The massacre of October 7 shattered illusions and made one truth unmistakably clear: in the eyes of our enemies, there is no difference between one Jew and another.

We are all targets. The surge in antisemitism on college campuses, in the streets of Europe, and across social media is a stark reminder that the battle for our identity and future is far from over.

Yet, even in the face of this pain, we have witnessed our greatest strength. Jews worldwide rallied in unprecedented solidarity.

But solidarity alone is not enough. Now is the moment for action. Every Jew, everywhere, must take responsibility.

Zionism is not merely a historical concept—it is a living, breathing mission. This mission demands that we:

Unite as a people – Our strength has always come from mobilizing Jews of all backgrounds and perspectives—East and West, religious and secular, young and old—toward a shared future. In the face of internal and external challenges, we must reinforce what binds us together: our common history, national responsibility, and collective Zionist vision.

Educate for Jewish-Zionist identity – A nation that forgets its past, neglects its values, and weakens its identity risks losing its future.

Jewish continuity is not guaranteed—it must be safeguarded through education, commitment, and unwavering pride.

Strengthening Jewish and Zionist identity is not just important—it is existential. Zionism is our shield against assimilation, our response to rising antisemitism, and our blueprint for a strong Jewish future.

Combat antisemitism with strength – We must lead a united front in the legal, diplomatic, and public advocacy battle against rising antisemitism.

Attacks on Jews—whether on college campuses, in the streets of Europe, or in the digital sphere—must never be tolerated.

Governments, universities, and international institutions must be held accountable, and institutionalized incitement must be challenged at every turn. Every threat to Jewish lives must be met with swift and decisive action.

Encourage Aliyah and strengthen Jewish identity – Israel is the home of every Jew, whether they live here, plan to make Aliyah, or remain in the Diaspora.

Making Aliyah is not just the fulfillment of a historical dream—it strengthens the unbreakable bond between every Jew and their homeland.

Strengthen Jewish communities and settlements – Jewish settlement is not just a cornerstone of Zionism; it is a pillar of our national security and sovereignty.

There is no distinction between Tel Aviv and Judea and Samaria, between the Galilee and the Negev—every Jewish community is a strategic stronghold, ensuring our presence, resilience, and future as a nation.

Expanding and fortifying Jewish communities throughout the Land of Israel is essential to securing our homeland, deterring our enemies, and guaranteeing Israel’s sovereignty for generations to come.

The Zionist Congress elections: A historic opportunity

One hundred twenty-eight years ago, the First Zionist Congress in Basel paved the way for the establishment of a Jewish state in the Land of Israel.

Theodor Herzl did not call it a “conference” but a “congress” because he knew it would shape the future of the Jewish people.

Now, as we approach the elections for the 39th Zionist Congress, we have an opportunity to take an active role in shaping our future—especially at this critical juncture when the Jewish people face unprecedented challenges.

The World Zionist Congress allocates significant resources to the most pressing issues facing our people: Israel’s security, combating antisemitism, strengthening Jewish identity, promoting Aliyah, and expanding Jewish communities.

Once every five years, every Jew has the power to take real responsibility for the future of the Jewish people. This is not just a right—it is a historic duty. The elections in the United States are currently underway and will conclude on May 4, 2025.

Participation in these elections is crucial. Those who do not vote allow others to decide for them—determining the future of the Jewish people, the direction of the State of Israel, and how the resources shaping our destiny will be allocated.

The elections that began this week in the US will determine whether these resources strengthen Israel as a proud and powerful Jewish state or are diverted toward initiatives that undermine the Zionist vision.

Five dollars. Five minutes. A billion-dollar impact.

Now more than ever, strong Zionist leadership must stand at the helm of the decisions that affect us all.

This is the time to take responsibility, to act, and to ensure that the critical choices are made by those who are truly committed to Zionist values, to strengthening Israel, and to securing its status as a Jewish state.

This is our moment. This is our mission. Now is the time to make an impact.

The writer is chairman of the World Zionist Organization and a representative of World Likud and the ZOA Coalition (Slate #15) in the National Institutions.