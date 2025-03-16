The Jewish and Amazigh communities have untapped resources for regional integration - opinion

In a region where identity and history are often exploited as tools of division, an untapped narrative could redefine Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regional integration: the ancient, resilient, and largely overlooked connection between Jews and the Amazigh people of North Africa. Leveraging this connection could serve as a strategic asset for enhancing the Abraham Accords and creating sustainable regional cooperation.

Forgotten history, modern implications

In 1989, Moroccan-Jewish scholar Joseph Tolédano introduced the idea of a uniquely Maghrebi way of being Jewish in his seminal work, “Les Juifs maghrébins.” He highlighted the distinct cultural identity shaped by centuries of coexistence between Jews and the diverse populations of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. However, a critical element remains conspicuously absent from the discourse: the Amazigh people, also known as Imazighen or “Free Men.”

The Amazigh people are the indigenous people of North Africa, with tribal populations stretching from Siwa in Egypt to Semara in Morocco. Historically known by the derogatory term “Berber” (“Barbarian”), the earliest forms of organized Amazigh society and administration date back to at least the Roman period.

Highly sophisticated confederations of Amazigh tribes dominated North Africa for centuries, stretching from the desert fringes of the Sahara to the coastlines of the Mediterranean. Yet, this period of distinctly non-Muslim Amazigh rule would come to an end in the 7th century, when the entire region was conquered by Arabic-speaking Umayyad armies flying the banner of Islam.

The same unshaken tether that binds the Jewish people to Israel anchors the Imazighen to North Africa, or, as they call it, Tamazgha. Jewish and Amazigh communities were certainly not mutually exclusive across two millennia of coexistence. In fact, the cultural interchange between the two ethnic groups was such that modern scholarship remains undecided on whether remote Jewish communities in North Africa were, in fact, “Judaized Berbers” or “Berberized Jews.” ‘SHALOM,’ a work by Chama Mechtaly interweaving indigenous Amazigh symbolism with Hebrew calligraphy from 2011. (credit: Courtesy)

Yet, the historical and cultural connections between Jews and Imazighen remain underexplored. Even in Israel, where many Moroccan Jews trace their ancestry to Amazigh regions and dance with their shoulders in typical Amazigh fashion at Henna parties, this shared heritage often remains unacknowledged. As a result, both communities remain largely unaware of their interconnected histories, even though their identities have been mutually shaped and influenced over generations.

The Abraham Accords, while groundbreaking and impactful, are still criticized or dismissed for falling short of bottom-up grassroots bridge-building between Israel and North Africa. They are often perceived as top-down agreements driven by state interests rather than people-to-people relationships. In contrast, the Jewish-Amazigh connection offers a grassroots, community-driven model for strengthening regional cooperation and integration.

Economic integration

The Amazigh regions of North Africa, long overlooked, hold immense economic potential – one that Israeli technology and American Jewish investment could unlock to transformative effect. Beyond economic gains, such an initiative would counter Islamist encroachment by fostering self-sufficiency and cultural renewal.

Israel’s expertise in desert agriculture offers a lifeline to Amazigh farming communities in Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. Drip irrigation and agritech solutions could secure local food production, insulating these regions from economic hardship and extremist influence. Meanwhile, North Africa’s vast solar potential makes Amazigh-majority areas prime candidates for renewable energy hubs, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and anchoring them in the global green economy.

Culturally, a revival of Jewish-Amazigh heritage through tourism and artisanal craftsmanship could transform historical sites and traditions into engines of economic growth. Heritage circuits and restored Jewish-Amazigh landmarks would celebrate a shared past while creating new opportunities.

To realize this vision, a Jewish-Amazigh Economic Forum under the Abraham Accords could drive investment and policy coordination. A regional free-trade agreement would incentivize growth in Amazigh areas, leveraging Israeli expertise.

A microfinance initiative for Amazigh women in agribusiness and artisanry would further strengthen grassroots development, particularly through projects reviving Jewish-Amazigh traditions. With the right backing, the Amazigh regions could reclaim their rightful place as centers of prosperity, proving that history is not just remembered – but revitalized.

Diplomatic and cultural diplomacy

Strengthening Jewish-Amazigh collaboration could open a path to normalization with Tunisia, Algeria, and Libya – states where formal ties with Israel remain elusive. Since the Arab Spring, Amazigh political consciousness has resurged in response to Islamist threats against indigenous culture, religious freedom, and women’s rights. By fostering people-to-people ties rooted in shared history, this partnership can challenge extremist narratives and promote pluralistic nation-building.

A US and EU-backed cultural diplomacy initiative could celebrate the Jewish-Amazigh legacy while countering Islamist exclusivism. Educational reforms, modeled on Morocco’s 2020 curriculum changes and its 2011 constitutional recognition of Jewish and Amazigh heritage, could integrate these histories into national identity. Additionally, cross-border exchanges and media initiatives could amplify Jewish and Amazigh voices, presenting a vital counterforce to the Islamist symphony of death and fanaticism.

In this regard, we are delighted to formally announce the establishment of the Amazigh-Jewish Alliance, a coalition dedicated to reviving the historic bonds between these communities and leveraging their combined potential to enhance regional stability and economic integration. Through cultural collaboration, economic partnerships, and targeted community initiatives, the Alliance seeks to build bridges grounded in shared heritage and mutual prosperity.

The next phase of the Abraham Accords must go beyond state-driven diplomacy and leverage historical and indigenous connections in the MENA region. By investing in Jewish-Amazigh cooperation, Israel and her moderate neighbors can pave the way for a future where pluralism and coexistence are not only preserved but also celebrated as cornerstones of progress, peace, and prosperity.

Aurele Tobelem is the director of research at the Forum for Foreign Relations. Chama Mechtaly is the founder of the Emma Lazarus Institute for Liberty and Tolerance.