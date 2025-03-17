How Democrats could win again

The Democratic Party is in a catastrophic state. This is not a temporary setback but an identity crisis that threatens its future. If Democrats don’t change course, they will lose in 2028, and they will deserve it.

For years, Democrats built their brand on inclusion, justice, and progress. Now, that foundation is cracking. They have abandoned their core supporters, alienated key allies, and allowed political correctness to replace real leadership. Voters see it, and they are furious.

One of the most glaring betrayals has been the party’s wavering stance on Israel. Once a pillar of US foreign policy, Democratic support for Israel is now eroding, leaving Jewish Americans and pro-Israel voters questioning their place in the party.

Jewish voters, historically strong Democratic supporters, now wonder whether their safety is valued. When members of Congress openly sympathize with groups calling for Israel’s destruction, Democratic leaders have an obligation to push back. Instead, they remain silent – or worse, appease the radicals within their ranks.

“Nobody in the Jewish community is looking for favoritism or any special favors. They’re looking for what every citizen is entitled to – safety,” said political strategist and foreign policy expert Harvey Lippman.

Yet, instead of ensuring security, the party hesitates, sending mixed signals at a time when clarity is needed most.The failures go beyond foreign policy. The party’s leadership is in disarray. Kamala Harris was chosen as vice president not because she was the most qualified but because she checked the right demographic boxes. That is not leadership – it is pandering. The country deserves leaders selected for their competence, not their identity.

Meanwhile, strong, capable figures, such as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, are sidelined because they don’t fit the latest ideological trends. Democrats continue elevating the unqualified over the competent, and voters are taking note.

Foreign policy missteps don’t stop at Israel. The Iran nuclear deal was a disaster in 2015, and it remains a disaster today. Democrats insist diplomacy alone can rein in Iran’s aggression, but history proves otherwise. Iran funds terrorism, destabilizes the Middle East, and openly threatens American interests. Negotiating with Tehran isn’t a strategy – it’s surrender.

Lippman put it bluntly: “The only way to achieve peace in the region is regime change in Iran.” Diplomacy should be a tool, but it cannot replace real strength.

The Democratic Party’s hypocrisy on foreign aid only makes its weakness more apparent. Ukraine receives billions in military assistance under the disguise of defending democracy. Meanwhile, Israel – a steadfast ally – faces hesitation and scrutiny. If democracy and security matter, they must matter everywhere, not just where it is politically convenient. This selective support makes Democrats look weak and unprincipled. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The failures at home are even more glaring. Under Biden, crime surged, and antisemitism spread. Instead of addressing these crises, Democrats offered excuses. But these aren’t just abstract policy debates; they affect real people. Safety isn’t a Left or Right issue – it’s a human issue. Yet Democratic leaders refuse to take it seriously.Lippman summed it up best: “Without safety, nothing else matters.”

The Democratic Party has also lost its connection to working-class Americans. Instead of listening to the communities they claim to represent, they cater to elite activists who are out of touch with real-world struggles. Policies are crafted in university lecture halls, not in towns grappling with crime, job losses, and failing schools.

The obsession with identity politics is pushing voters away. People don’t want leaders focused on rhetoric – they want solutions, and if the Democrats won’t provide them, voters will look elsewhere.

2028 elections

Winning in 2028 requires a total reset. The party must reject the extremist factions that have hijacked its platform. It must prioritize national security at home and abroad. It must elect leaders based on competence, not ideology.The fixation on ideological purity is a losing strategy. Voters don’t want moral grandstanding – they want results.

Democrats are at a crossroads. They can continue their current path – prioritizing political correctness over national security, ideology over competence, and rhetoric over results. Or they can acknowledge their failures and correct the course.

This isn’t about minor adjustments. It is a fundamental decision that will define the party’s future. If Democrats refuse to learn from their mistakes, they will in fact lose in 2028.

The warning signs are everywhere. Voters are tired of weakness, hypocrisy, and excuses. They demand leadership that values security, competence, and national strength.

Failing to deliver won’t just cost Democrats the next election – it will shatter their credibility for years to come.

The writer is a high school student from Great Neck, New York, contributing to discussions on US politics, international affairs, and Israel’s role as the Jewish homeland and a key US ally.