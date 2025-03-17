Purim’s poetic justice: The timeless triumph of good over evil - opinion

Just before Purim, I received this incredible photo, which portrays a turnabout reminiscent of what we experienced in the time of Mordechai and Esther.

The photo was taken in Purim in 1945, during the Holocaust. A group of Jewish American soldiers arrived at the grand, ancient castle where Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi regime's minister of propaganda, would vacation with his family. The place was filled with swastikas and a giant portrait of Hitler ym”sh.

And in this very location, a scene that no director could have invented took place: Jewish soldiers, who were fighting against absolute evil, took a break to read Megillat Esther and celebrate Purim—the holiday that marks the Jewish victory over complete evil.

Goebbels was the minister who manipulated public opinion to accept the Final Solution. Just as Haman in the Megillah convinced King Achashverosh, Goebbels whispered into Hitler’s ear, persuading the Nazi leadership of the need to exterminate all Jews. It didn’t work—not in the Megillah, not during the Holocaust, and not in our time. HEBREW UNIVERSITY students rally in support of Israel’s defense, security, and the IDF, as well as against a Hebrew U professor who minimized and denied the horrors of Oct. 7, in Jerusalem, March 17. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The soldiers brought a portable Ark and a Torah scroll, spread a curtain embroidered with a Star of David over the table, lit two candles, and held two prayer books in their hands. And then, they sanctified this defiled space with the ancient words of Megillat Esther: "For the Jews, there was light and joy, gladness and honor."

A couple of weeks later, Hitler committed suicide. Goebbels succeeded him but took his own life the very next day, along with his wife, after poisoning their six children with cyanide. Absolute evil was ultimately thrown into the trash heap of history.

And in Goebbels’ mansion? Hundreds of Jewish American soldiers turned that very hall into a dining room—and celebrated Pesach there.

May this soon be the fate of all the wicked in our time as well.

A ‘Nishmat’ Like Never Before

Since October 7th, the Kesher Yehudi organization has been inviting families of hostages, bereaved families, and survivors of the Nova massacre to celebrate Shabbat and holidays together.

I had the privilege of being there on several occasions for moments of profound spiritual empowerment and an extraordinary connection between souls as we shared prayers, dances, tears, and also many Torah study sessions.

I had the privilege of being there on several occasions for moments of profound spiritual empowerment and an extraordinary connection between souls as we shared prayers, dances, tears, and also many Torah study sessions.

But we must learn not only to ask but also to give thanks.

And so, this Purim, hostages who returned from Gaza were invited along with their families to an event of gratitude for the past and, of course, a prayer for the future—for all who are still missing and for all that is still lacking.

At this event, Agam Berger, Eliya Cohen, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa's family, and Sasha Troufanov's family said "Nishmat Kol Chai" together. Suddenly, every word of this famous, ancient prayer took on even deeper meaning. (L to R) Meirav Berger, Agam Berger, Karina Ariev, and her mother Irena Ariev. (credit: Courtesy)

Parashat Vayakhel: Wisdom of the Heart

The Lubavitcher Rebbe often spoke of women’s prominent role in building the Sanctuary and, indeed, in building the world. The Torah mentions “every wise-hearted woman” and “all the women whose hearts lifted them with wisdom” who took part in building the Sanctuary.

The Torah emphasizes this combination of the brain and the heart during this project. The Lubavitcher Rebbe brings up two points:

The men brought the materials to the Sanctuary but did not actually produce anything. We should not deduce from this that “sewing is a woman’s job,” but rather the need to consider the spiritual suitability of men and women for this task.

Most of the men participated in worshipping the Golden Calf and were considered less suited than the women, who did not sin.

The women were considered to be on a higher spiritual level and performed the task with holy intent.

The women, of their own accord, initiated some of the skilled jobs in the Sanctuary. They were talented artists who used their skills to benefit the Sanctuary.

This lesson applies to both men and women. If you have been blessed with special skills or senses, you should use them for a good purpose, to plan and execute constructive projects, or in the Rebbe’s words, “To make the whole world a Sanctuary of goodness and faith.”

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin, Janine Muller Sherr.

