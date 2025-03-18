The UN has become a mouthpiece for terrorist apologists - editorial

The United Nations has once again outdone itself in hypocrisy against Israel, releasing a report last week that accused Israel of “genocidal acts” while yet again ignoring the brutal war crimes of Hamas, including systematic sexual violence and crimes against children. This is not just an oversight; it is a deliberate and shameful act of complicity in the face of unspeakable evil.

The report itself accused Israel of inflicting serious war crimes in its alleged mission to reduce the Palestinian population.

“Israeli authorities have destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of the Palestinians in Gaza as a group, including by imposing measures intended to prevent births, one of the categories of genocidal acts in the Rome Statute and the Genocide Convention,” said the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including east Jerusalem, and Israel.

Additionally, it accused Israel’s security services of punishing Palestinians after the October 7 massacre, the Hamas-led pogrom in southern Israel, by enforcing forced public stripping and sexual assault as part of their routine operations.

Naturally, Israel denied the charge. The permanent representation to the UN in Geneva said: “The IDF has concrete directives... and policies which unequivocally prohibit such misconduct,” and its review procedures adhere to international norms. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also joined in the fray, accusing the international body of antisemitism.

“The anti-Israeli circus known as the UN Human Rights Council has long been exposed as an antisemitic, corrupt, pro-terror, and irrelevant body,” he wrote.

“The UN once again chooses to attack the State of Israel with false accusations, including baseless claims of sexual violence,” he added. “This is not a Human Rights Council – it is a Blood Rights Council.”

Hamas's history of atrocities

The point, despite being made repeatedly over the past 18 months, has apparently still not hit home. Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, has a well-documented history of atrocities. During its brutal attack on Israel, Hamas terrorists committed acts of sexual violence so horrific that they defy comprehension.

Women were raped, mutilated, and murdered in a frenzied campaign of terror. Instead, the UN chooses to amplify accusations against Israel, furthering a narrative that demonizes the Jewish state while absolving its attackers.

Equally egregious is Hamas’s exploitation of children. The group has long used children as human shields, indoctrinating them into its ideology of hate, and even recruiting them as terrorists. Schools and hospitals in Gaza are routinely used as military facilities, putting innocent lives at risk.

Yet, the UN turns a blind eye to these violations of international law, opting instead to condemn Israel for defending its citizens against an enemy that hides like rats behind civilians.

The UN’s double standard is not new, but this time, it is particularly grotesque.

The body’s refusal to confront Hamas’s brutality also emboldens terrorists worldwide. When it signals that Hamas can rape, torture, and murder with impunity, it sets a precedent for future terrorist groups to follow.

Moreover, these false accusations continue to fuel global antisemitism by highlighting the type of stereotypes that have been aimed at Jews for centuries, yet again providing ammunition to those who celebrate Hamas’s atrocities while condemning any move Israel takes to defend itself.

The UN has utterly betrayed its founding principles, something that has been known for a long time now. The concept of an international body to maintain world peace and oversee global inter-connectivity has failed in its mandate.

Instead, the UN has transformed into a mouthpiece for terrorist apologists while failing the very people it claims to protect.

If the UN truly cared about human rights, it would demand Hamas be held accountable – not fabricate charges against a democratic nation fighting for survival.

It is time for democratic nations, especially those who support Israel, to stop legitimizing this morally bankrupt institution.

Anything less is complicity in one of the greatest moral failures of our time.