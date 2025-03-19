Minorities abandoned: Europe's double standard on Islamist oppression in the Middle East - opinion

Despite the barbarity perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and despite the massacre of Alawites in Syria, Europe – France in particular – has not changed its policy on Islamist terrorism. It remains in favor of the creation of a Palestinian state, even if the conditions are not appropriate.

The European Union’s latest joint statement in Brussels regarding the new Syrian regime, and its approval of the Arab League’s peace plan for Gaza, confirms the ambiguity of European policy. It proves that its double standard persists regarding the solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Just weeks after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Europeans rushed to meet with the new master of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa. How can we believe that this notorious jihadist would so quickly abandon Islamist terror and transform himself into a moderate head of state?

Worse still, Europeans are incapable of saving minorities in the Middle East and are abandoning Christians. They systematically condone all the horrific crimes committed by Arab dictators, such as Saddam Hussein or the Assad family, who used chemical weapons with impunity against minorities in their countries.

On the other hand, Europeans still persist in condemning Israel for daring to defend itself against its enemies and are even trying to bring its leaders to justice before an international tribunal.

Since the famous Venice Declaration adopted on June 13, 1980, the Europe of the Nine, like the Europe of the 26 today, has been hearing the same old refrain and the same moral lessons. And yet, some countries in Europe manage overseas territories thousands of kilometers from their respective capitals.

The double standard still works: When Palestinians violate international law and pay salaries to terrorists and their families, it is completely legitimate in their eyes. But when the Jewish state reacts after an attack or even builds apartments in its own capital and in a territory that remains “disputed,” it is always unanimously condemned. The Europeans get angry, threatening Israel with the recall of ambassadors and retaliation.

But we will not give in to terrorism as the Europeans systematically do. We will always be the first in the world to come to the aid of minorities in distress, such as the Druze, the Kurds, the Yazidis, or the Maronite Christians in Lebanon.

How can we not react to Islamists who promote the cult of death, sow terror, and blindly massacre the elderly, women, and children?

THIS IMMORAL, revolting behavior is particularly manipulated by left-wing movements. How can we not demonstrate in the streets against modern-day barbarism? On the other hand, how can we blindly support the Palestinians of Hamas?

Why is there silence within feminist movements when Israeli women are raped? Why don't environmentalists condemn the Hamas arsonists who savagely destroyed the lush plantations of kibbutzim and its flowering gardens?

Why is there silence within feminist movements when Israeli women are raped? Why don’t environmentalists condemn the Hamas arsonists who savagely destroyed the lush plantations of kibbutzim and its flowering gardens?

Why don’t Europeans have the courage to state to the international public: We are in disarray in the face of the economic crisis. We are powerless in the face of the waves of Muslim immigration invading our countries. We fear, above all, attacks if we don’t give in to Islamist blackmail. Therefore, we have no choice but to collaborate and pursue a mercantile policy with Arab-Muslim countries.

It is clear that when Europe is weak, Islamists triumph

ISRAEL HAS been linked to Europe since the dawn of time, since the empires of Athens and Rome. Jews lived on the Old Continent long before the Inquisition and the Expulsion from Spain. A large part of the Jewish people was wiped out by European barbarians.

We are linked to European navel by history and geography and by the inseparable Mediterranean basin. We share the same democratic and Judeo-Christian values ​​that all the extremists combined, from the Left and the Right, will never be able to erase.

In this context, we should respond with realpolitik and observe all ongoing interests discreetly and without prejudice or bias. While it is clear that the past must never be forgotten or erased, and that we must fight the scourge of antisemitism relentlessly, we must also strive for a better future.

We obtained reparations from Germany in a heartbreaking and sensitive decision. It was taken precisely to turn the page and establish fruitful diplomatic relations with the country that enabled Nazism and the Holocaust. These relations have been beneficial so far.

TO IMPROVE relations with Europe, we must carry out a complete and pragmatic review.

A pragmatic review of Israeli ties with Europe

First, Western European countries, such as France or Spain, should be separated from the formerly communist-controlled countries. Their populations are diverse and their mindsets and interests are different. They are less involved and not very interested in the Middle Eastern conflict, like France, for example.

Our ties with Central and Eastern European countries, particularly Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic, remain strong, as are our relations with Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus. This means that there is a positive trend among several European countries to strengthen their relations with Israel. This development is important and should be welcomed.

Second, a clear distinction must be made between European leaders and all officials who sit in Brussels. In recent years, Josef Borrell, the former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, has unfairly pursued an anti-Israel policy and boycott. It is unacceptable that decisive and important decisions on foreign affairs related to the Middle East and Israeli policy are not made by elected politicians.

Third, bilateral and multilateral diplomatic relations should be separated, particularly in the process of resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict. Both sides are aware that separation is important. It should be remembered that Israel is a member of the OECD. It has signed numerous agreements with each of the European countries and has strategic interests in economics, science, culture, and tourism with the EU and each member state.

Given the new geopolitical situation in the Middle East, Europe’s weakness, and the strengthening of our relations with the Trump administration, the time is ripe to relaunch a frank and sincere dialogue with European leaders.

The writer, a former Foreign Ministry senior adviser who served in Israel’s embassies in Paris and Brussels, was Israel’s first ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He is a researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.