The children are our future: Vote in the World Zionist Congress elections - opinion

With the World Zionist Congress elections now underway and closing on May 4, Jews throughout the country have the chance to cast their vote on the Jewish future. Our youth are our future.

Our Jewish children and young adults are growing up in a very different world than what existed just a decade ago. It has become an act of bravery to don a kippah on your head or a Star of David charm on your chest. It has become an act of courage to walk through a college campus rampant with anti-Israel protesters. It has become an act of resilience to call yourself a Zionist on social media.

With the onslaught of challenges we face – the rapid rise in anti-Zionism and antisemitism, the decline in classic institutional affiliations, and the decrease in the Jewish leadership pipeline – we are simply not equipped to meet the needs of our youth today. Add to this that this generation is growing up in the shadow of a global pandemic and in increasingly polarizing times.

We risk ending up with Generation Ennui. Why bother when the problems are just too big? What difference will I make anyway? Whatever. Despite all of this, the next generation of Jewish leaders has demonstrated miraculous resilience to rise to the occasion.

The time is now to invest in youth education, engagement, and empowerment. We have seen the almost limitless potential of the next generation to meet the moment. Let’s recall the 30,000 teens and college students who marched in the Washington rally in November 2023 or the recent college students like Adela Cojab who are on the front lines demanding policy changes so that Jewish students feel protected at their universities. So, how can we best support these young activists? American Zionist Movement banner advertising the upcoming World Zionist Congress 2025 elections. (credit: SCREENSHOT/FACEBOOK/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

In September 2024, the Jim Joseph Foundation commissioned a study to learn what special ingredients animate powerful Jewish learning experiences within the context of Jewish youth-serving organizations, Jewish overnight camps, Jewish student organizations at college, Israel experiences, and self-directed settings for emergent Jewish adults.

One of the findings was that each of these settings helped young people become part of Jewish communities while growing and stretching as individuals. In most of these settings, they not only acquired the hard skills of fluency with Jewish content but also the soft skills of leadership and community building. Alumni of youth-serving organizations described these settings as safe havens where young people could unreservedly give expression to their Jewishness.

This generation needs nothing less – supporting youth-serving organizations will have a direct positive impact on the development of today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders.

Kol Israel

That is why we are running in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections as delegates for Kol Israel. This pluralistic, centrist party that bridges the gap between diverse political and religious perspectives with experience bringing change with the WZC is best positioned to advocate on behalf of youth movements and the education sector in North America.

Kol Israel has worked with the World Zionist Congress to develop a new Department for Zionist Youth Movements with $1 million in funding annually. They also secured over $2 million in yearly budget for the Zionist Leadership Academy and training for youth counselors from various movements. We are proud to be aligned with leaders interested in securing additional resources for the field. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Kol Israel is committed to learning from the past and blazing a trail forward to allow our next generation to be the next Greatest Generation, the “Dor Hagadol Be-Yoter.” As you cast your vote in the World Zionist Congress elections, vote for Kol Israel because there’s no greater investment we can make today for a better future than in our youth.

To vote: azm.castiron.votem.net/election/037548cb-4cbb-4a94-aa9a-8aef017d4ddf

Adina Frydman is the CEO of Young Judaea.

Michael Schlank is the CEO of NJY Camps.